Caeleb Dressel Travels to Austin, Texas to Visit Nulo Pet Food, Nitro Swim Club

10x Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel had a whirlwind 24 hours recently in Austin, Texas. Dressel had a morning visit with Nulo Pet Food before heading over to Nitro Swim Club’s brand-new facility in Kyle, Texas. At Nitro, Dressel spoke to the athletes and had a Q&A. Dressel talked about the importance of his pets to his swimming, saying Jane (his dog) is one of his top supporters on a day-to-day basis.

See SwimSwam’s catchup with Dressel in Austin here.

1
2Fat4Speed
1 minute ago

Ah, visiting Austin to use his COVID 5th year…

