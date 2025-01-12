Caeleb Dressel Travels to Austin, Texas to Visit Nulo Pet Food, Nitro Swim Club

10x Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel had a whirlwind 24 hours recently in Austin, Texas. Dressel had a morning visit with Nulo Pet Food before heading over to Nitro Swim Club’s brand-new facility in Kyle, Texas. At Nitro, Dressel spoke to the athletes and had a Q&A. Dressel talked about the importance of his pets to his swimming, saying Jane (his dog) is one of his top supporters on a day-to-day basis.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 1
January 12th, 2025
In This Story
1
Leave a Reply
1
Ah, visiting Austin to use his COVID 5th year…