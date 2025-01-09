Caeleb Dressel Gives Update on Mindset Heading into 2028

I recently caught up with 10x Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel to get his perspective on where he’s at with his swimming. Dressel said he’s still figuring out if and how he wants to keep swimming and what that will look like moving into this year and the rest of the quad.

Specifically, when asked if he will swim at the 2028 US Olympic Trials, Dressel said he’s made some phone calls to people who have competed at the highest level and had kids. Dressel’s seeking counsel and approaching this methodically, and he said he would love to swim through 2028, but he’s still uncommitted as there are many moving pieces to put into place.