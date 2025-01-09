Caeleb Dressel Gives Update on Mindset Heading into 2028

I recently caught up with 10x Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel to get his perspective on where he’s at with his swimming. Dressel said he’s still figuring out if and how he wants to keep swimming and what that will look like moving into this year and the rest of the quad.
Specifically, when asked if he will swim at the 2028 US Olympic Trials, Dressel said he’s made some phone calls to people who have competed at the highest level and had kids. Dressel’s seeking counsel and approaching this methodically, and he said he would love to swim through 2028, but he’s still uncommitted as there are many moving pieces to put into place.
man I hope he just focuses on the 50. It would take less training which means more family time, and he could focus on pure power. I think he could absolutely break 21, and the WR, if he ditched the 100s and did something like McEvoy
I wish i could set up an automatic reply that responds to any Dressel slander with “5 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics”
Caeleb can do whatever he wants, I wish him the best, and I hope he finds happiness and joy with whatever that turns out to be.