Malmsten Teams Up With USA Water Polo As Official Partner

Courtesy of Malmsten, a SwimSwam partner.

USA Water Polo is proud to announce an expanded relationship with Malmsten to serve as the official goals and field of play for the National Governing Body through the 2028 Olympic Games. An industry leader in the manufacturing, design and development of commercial pool equipment, Malmsten has been a partner of USA Water Polo since 2022. This new agreement will help provide necessary equipment for USA Water Polo hosted events alongside critical sport growth opportunities nationwide to help seed water polo in developing communities.

“We are excited to partner with Malmsten, a company with a rich legacy of excellence in water polo equipment,” said Jamie Davis, CEO of USA Water Polo. “This partnership will provide our athletes with world-class goals and field of play equipment, allowing them to train and compete with gear that meets the highest standards in the sport. Malmsten’s commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our mission to promote and develop water polo across the country.”

”Malmsten is passionate and has invested heavily in its water polo portfolio over the last 18 years. We focus not only on competition equipment but on enhancing the whole water polo experience from youth to elite level play. Malmsten is proud to expand its partnership with USA Water Polo and happy to help promote and grow water polo in preparation for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028” said Marcus Malmsten, CEO, Malmsten AB.

Mikael Orn, CEO Malmsten Inc. added, ”Malmsten is a relatively new name in the USA market, but is a strong international provider, being a Global Supplier for World Aquatics and Official Supplier to Pan American Aquatics since 2022. Malmsten has supplied water polo equipment to the Olympic Games since 2008 and is excited to collaborate with a strong and growing water polo community from youth to masters in the USA from our manufacturing and distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona.”

In addition to providing goals and field of play equipment, Malmsten will also be a regular presence at USA Water Polo events like the Junior Olympics while collaborating with the organization to develop new products to meet the needs of the community. This includes serving as the official goal and field of play for Splashball, USA Water Polo’s program introducing the sport to our youngest members.

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With nearly 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion while providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials. For more information, visit www.usawaterpolo.org

About Malmsten USA

Malmsten USA is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB, a family-owned Swedish company with 50 years of experience and roots in aquatics from both a coaching and athletic perspective. Malmsten is a manufacturer of internationally renowned equipment for water polo and swimming, closely in touch with the aquatics community and with a strong design team always looking to improve its equipment. Malmsten is the exclusive Official Supplier for World Aquatics for water polo equipment and swimming racing lane lines. Malmsten water polo equipment has been used not only for World Championships but also for the Olympic Games in Beijing, London, Rio, Tokyo and Paris as well as the PanAm Games in Santiago 2023. Olympians Mikael Orn and Simon Percy opened the Malmsten manufacturing and distribution center in Arizona in 2021 and are proud to support USA Water Polo. For more information, please visit www.malmsten.com/en-US.