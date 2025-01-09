Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Gabi Albiero Hits Season-Best 100 Free In Early January Dual

The University of Louisville had a hot start to the second semester of the 2024-25 NCAA season last Friday, cruising to a dominant sweep over Mizzou.

Among the swimmers leading the charge for the Louisville women was fifth-year senior Gabi Albiero, who swept her individual events and contributed some blistering splits on two winning relays.

Highlighting Albiero’s performance was what she did in the 100 free, firing off a time of 47.85 to set a new season-best time and top teammate Julia Dennis by seven-tenths of a second.

At the Ohio State Invitational in late November, typically a meet swimmers taper for and post quick times, Albiero went 48.45 in the 100 free. Managing to produce a time six-tenths faster coming directly off of winter training is a positive sign for Albiero moving into the postseason.

Albiero’s time ranks her 14th in the NCAA this season. She set her lifetime best of 46.80 at the 2023 NCAA Championships when she finished 4th as a junior.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy: LouisvilleSwimming on YouTube

Alibero also won the 100 fly at the dual meet in a time of 51.62, which, like the 100 free, ranks 14th in the country and marks a new season-best time.

She added a 21.67 50 free split in the 200 free relay, and a 22.90 butterfly leg on the 200 medley relay as the Cardinal women ousted the Tigers by a score of 204-95.

ABOUT FLUIDRA

At Fluidra, our mission is to create the perfect pool experience for all aquatic enthusiasts, from recreational swimmers to competitive athletes. We believe the perfect race starts with the perfect pool, which is why we provide superior, high-performance equipment and accessories. Whether for racing or relaxation, our leading brands — including S.R. Smith, Jandy, and Polaris and more — ensure an optimal aquatic environment, enhancing every swim experience.

SOCIAL

LINKEDIN: @Fluidra North America

FACEBOOK: @Fluidra North America

YOUTUBE: @FluidraNorthAmerica

INSTAGRAM @jandypool

FACEBOOK: @srsmithpools

INSTAGRAM: @srsmithpools

YOUTUBE: @srsmith

Fluidra is a SwimSwam Partner.