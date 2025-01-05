Louisville Women Win All But Two Events in Dual Meet vs Mizzou

Mizzou vs Louisville

Columbia, Missouri

January 3, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Women’s Score: #8 Louisville 204 – Mizzou 95

The Louisville women beat the Mizzou women 204 to 95 on Friday, improving their all-time record to 6-0 vs the Tigers.

The #8 ranked Louisville women opened up the meet with the 1st and 2nd spots in the 200 medley relay. Their ‘A’ relay team of Abby Karl (24.58), Caroline Larsen (26.93), Gabi Albiero (22.90) and Julia Dennis (21.74), went 1:36.15 to win the event by more than a second-and-a-half. Louisville’s ‘B’ relay picked up the 2nd place finish in 1:37.85, and Mizzou’s ‘A’ placed 3rd, almost a second back at a 1:38.76.

Mizzou picked up their first event win in the 1000 with sophomore Zoe Schneider’s 10 second victory. Schneider went 9:50.49 to drop more than two seconds from her previous best of 9:52.65 from a dual meet with Texas A&M earlier this season. Fellow Mizzou swimmer Katie Gresik finished 2nd at 10:00.43. Louisville’s Summer Cardwell rounded out the top three, coming in at 10:02.92.

The 200 freestyle went back to Louisville with senior Fernanda Celidonio taking the top spot in 1:45.94, which was an add from her personal best of 1:45.02 from the Cardinal’s dual meet with Notre Dame in November. Zara Zellen from Mizzou placed 2nd in a new personal best time of 1:46.02 to drop from the 1:46.44 she went at the UGA Invite. Louisville’s Tristen Ulett swam the event for the first time this season finishing just behind Zellen in 1:46.11 for 3rd.

The Cardinals swept the top-three spots in the 100 back. Grad Student Paige Hetrick won the event, swimming a new season best time of 52.40. The 5th year went 51.85 in the event at last year’s NCAA Championships, but she hadn’t been faster than 52.79 this season. Abby Karl grabbed 2nd at 53.62, and Camille Murray finished 3rd in 53.95. Maeve DeYoung was the highest finisher for Mizzou at 4th in 55.33.

The 100 breast also went to Louisville with junior Mia Cheatwood swimming the event in 59.91 to just barely out touch Mizzou’s Lina Bank’s 59.93. Cheatwood was just over a second off her best of 58.77 from Louisville’s dual meet with Notre Dame earlier this season. Bank was a little more than a tenth over her best time of 59.81 from the Mizzou and A&M dual meet at the beginning of November.

Mizzou earned their 2nd event win in the 200 fly with sophomore Emily Roden swimming 1:57.95. This was Roden’s first time swimming the event this season due to injury, and she was just over a second–and-a-half over her best of 1:56.39 from the 2023 Mizzou Invite. Louisville’s Madie Hall also swam the event for the first time this season to finish 2nd in 1:58.83, missing her best time of 1:58.81 by two-one-hundredths. This was the first B cut of the season for both girls.

Junior Julia Dennis won the 50 free for Louisville in 21.97, which was two-tenths over her season best of 21.77 from the Ohio State Invitational. Her lifetime best sits at 21.60 from NCAAs last season. Lucy Mehraban finished 2nd for the Cardinals in 22.57, and Ella Welch rounded out a Louisville podium at 22.61 for 3rd.

Gabi Albiero went a new season best in pursuit of the 100 free victory for Louisville. She swam 47.85 in the event, which currently ranks her 14th in the Division I rankings this season. Her best time stands at the 46.80 she went to place 4th at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Hot off her 50 free victory, Julia Dennis picked up 2nd in the 100 free in 48.55. Mizzou’s Zara Zallen finished 3rd in 48.66.

Paige Hetrick won her 2nd event of the meet for Louisville, finishing first in the 200 backstroke by more than three seconds. Her final time of 1:53.22 was two tenths off her season best of 1:53.00 from this year’s Ohio State Invitational and a second-and-a-half off her lifetime best of 1:51.70 from the 2023 ACC Championships. Mizzou’s Abbey Taute touched 2nd in 1:56.84. Rye Ulett from Louisville went 1:57.16 for a 3rd and a new season best time.

Louisville’s Kim Herkle won the 200 breaststroke in 2:09.42, a new season best surpassing the 2:09.49 she went vs Tennessee. Herkle has a lifetime best of 2:08.61 from ACCs last February. Mia Cheatwood got 2nd in 2:09.82. Madi Hall finished off a Louisville sweep almost five seconds back in 2:14.21 to place 3rd in the event.

Summer Cardwell came back from a 3rd place finish in the 1000 with a victory in the 500 free, finishing eight seconds ahead of 2nd place at 4:47.10. Her best time is 4:42.96 from the Ohio State Invitational this year. Merve Tuncel finished 2nd for Louisville in 4:55.32, and Chloe Mudadu from Mizzou touched 3rd at 4:56.37, a new season best time.

Gabi Albiero won her 2nd individual event in the 100 fly in 51.62 for another season best time and 14th place in the Division I rankings this season. Ella Welch finished 2nd in 52.32, and Tristen Ulett came 3rd in 52.69 both for the Cardinals. Mizzou’s highest placing finisher was Kylee Sullivan in 6th at 54.12.

The final individual swimming event was the 400 IM, which also went to Louisville, with senior Kim Herkle winning her 2nd event in 4:10.30. She went 4:09.67 earlier this season at the SMU Classic, and her best time stands at 4:08.94 from NCAAs last year.

Louisville took the top two spots again on the 200 free relay. Caroline Larsen led off in 22.40, Gabi Albiero went 2nd splitting 21.67, Ella Welch was 3rd at 22.06, and Julia Dennis brought them home in 21.66 for a final time of 1:27.79. The ‘B’ team was just over two seconds behind at 1:39.93, and Mizzou’s ‘A’ placed 3rd in 1:30.26.

The diving events were split between Louisville and Mizzou. Lindsay Gizzi of Louisville won the platform event with a total score of 222.68, with Mia Henninger of Mizzou placing 2nd at 213.90. The 3m event went to Mizzou’s Gaby Carmona with a score of 301.28, and Lindsay Gizzi placed 2nd in 286.20