Denis Petrashov Swims 3rd Fastest 100 Breast This Season in Louisville Dual Meet with Mizzou

Mizzou vs Louisville

Columbia, Missouri

January 3, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Men’s Score: #10 Louisville 193 – Mizzou 107

The Louisville men beat Missouri on Friday, scoring 193 points to Mizzou’s 107. They now have a 7-1 record all-time against Mizzou.

Senior Denis Petrashov went a season best and cleared the NCAA A cut in pursuit of his 100 breast win for the Cardinals. His final time of 50.87 ties with Cal’s Yamato Okadome for 3rd in the Division I rankings this season. This was only a tenth off Petrashov’s best time of 50.78 from the 2023 NCAA Championships. Alex Ochsenbein from Mizzou took 2nd in 53.78. Louisville’s Jack Eccleston was 3rd in 54.33.

The only swimmers currently ahead of Petrashov this season are Julian Smith from Georgia and Nate Germonprez from Texas. Petrashov was the bronze medalist in the event at last year’s NCAA championships swimming 50.91, slower than his time at this meet.

Petrashov wasn’t the only fast Cardinal swimmer, and the rest of the meet saw the #10 ranked Louisville men winning most of the events. The Cardinal men started the meet with an event win in the 200 medley relay, coming in at 1:24.49, a little more than half a second ahead of Mizzou’s A that went 1:25.08. Louisville’s team consisted of Dalton Lowe (21.46), Denis Petrashov (22.99), Aidan Paro (20.78), and Guy Brooks (19.26).

Mizzou picked up their first win in the 1000 free with senior Jibran Himsieh’s personal best time 9:14.94. This was a little under two seconds faster than his previous best of 9:16.66 from last year’s SEC Championships. Louisville grabbed the 2nd and 3rd spots with Eli Shoyat finishing in 9:16.98, and Kayden Lancaster coming in 3rd at 9:22.78.

Louisville swept the 200 free, starting with senior Denis Loktev finishing first in 1:34.09. Loktev’s best time is 1:32.82 from the 2024 NCAA Championships. Murilo Stein Sartori grabbed 2nd in 1:35.35, and Matias Santiso finished 3rd in 1:35.64. Philipp Peschke was Mizzou’s highest placing finisher at 4th in 1:35.84.

Mizzou won their 2nd event in the men’s 100 back. Senior Grant Bochenski went 45.86 in the 100 back for the win, adding just under a second from his best time of 44.96 from SECs last year. Freshman Filip Kosinksi went a new personal best in the event of 46.33, dropping from the 46.77 he went at the Ohio State Invitational. Dalton Lowe placed 3rd for Louisville with a time of 46.64.

Mizzou senior Jan Zubik took the 200 fly in 1:42.65. This time was off his personal best of 1:40.95 from last year’s SEC Championships, and it was off his season best of 1:41.47 from the UGA Invitational. Tommy Bried from Louisville went a new season best time of 1:43.18 for 2nd, and Gregg Enoch swam 1:44.08 for 3rd.

The trend of swapping event wins continued with junior Guy Brooks from Louisville taking 1st in the 50 free as the only swimmer under 20 seconds at 19.55. Brooks has lifetime and season best of 19.35 from the Ohio State Invitational. Mizzou’s Luke Nebrich took 2nd in 20.00. Charlie Crush was 3rd for Louisville in 20.04.

Louisville swept the individual events in the back half of the meet. Guy Brooks picked up his 2nd win in the 100 freestyle in 42.54. Like his 50 free, his season and lifetime best come from the Ohio State Invite and sit at 42.25. Murilo Stein Sartori grabbed 2nd for the Cardinals in 43.22, and Grant Bochenski from Mizzou finished 3rd in 43.36.

Filip Kosinski also won his 2nd event with another lifetime best in the 200 back. His time of 1:41.58 won the event by almost three seconds, and was over a second faster than the 1:42.74 mark he set vs Tennessee in October. Jackson Millard took 2nd for Louisville in 1:44.32. Freshman Phillipp Peschke from Mizzou got 3rd in 1:45.65, dropping two seconds from his lifetime best of 1:47.80 from a dual meet vs Purdue also in October.

Denis Petrashov won the 200 breaststroke, sweeping the breaststroke events, in 1:53.68. Petrashov has a best time of 1:50.51 from the 2023 ACC Championships. Tommy Bried went a new season best time of 1:57.13, dropping from the 1:58.79 he went vs Tennessee. Jake Eccleston rounded out a Louisville top 3 with his 1:57.63. Alex Ochsenbein was the highest Mizzou finisher at 4th in 1:58.07

Senior Gustavo Saldo went a new season best in the 500 free to win the event, coming in at 4:20.62 to improve on the 4:20.90 he went at the Ohio State Invitational. His best time is 4:17.06 from the 2022 Purdue Invitational. Louisville also took 2nd and 3rd in the event with Gregg Enoch finishing 2nd in 4:22.44, and Denis Loktev coming 3rd in 4:23.08. Jibran Himsieh had the highest Mizzou placement at 4:35.37 for 5th.

5th year Dalton Lowe won the 100 fly in 46.37. This was just over half-a-second off his season best of 45.70 from the Ohio State Invitational, and a little over a second off his lifetime best from the 2022 ACC Championships at 45.26. Mizzou’s Jan Zubik took 2nd in 46.84, and Aidan Paro of Louisville was 3rd in 47.12.

The last individual event for men’s swimming was the 400 IM, which went to Tommy Bried in a new season best of 3:43.93. This was about half-a-second faster than the 3:44.26 he went at the Ohio State Invitational. His lifetime best stands at 3:41.50 from February 2023. Louisville’s Jackson Millard took 2nd in 3:48.47, and Gregg Enoch rounded out a Louisville top-three in 3:50.01.

The 200 free relay was an exciting race to the finish that came out with Mizzou on top. Mizzou led after the first 50 with leadoff swimmer Luke Nebrich going 19.63 to Guy Brooks from Louisville’s 19.91. Mizzou’s Grant Bochenski held onto the lead with his 19.41 split in 2nd against Dalton Lowe’s 19.43 split for Louisville. The lead changed after the 3rd leg with Mizzou’s Francois Malherbe splitting 20.08 to lose the lead to Louisville’s Rian Graham’s 19.62. The final leg was a race to the end, but ultimately Darden Tate’s 19.28 split for Mizzou took the victory over Charlie Crush’s 19.56 leg.

Mizzou’s Collier Dyer won both diving events. His platform score of 383.03 outscored 2nd place score of 335.63 from Deacon Colbert, also from Mizzou, by 47.4 points. It was a similar story in the 3-meter event with Dyer’s 375.60 beating Louisville diver Mack Molloy’s 2nd place score of 318.53 by 57.07.