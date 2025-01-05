Miko Takei Commits To UNCW’s Class of 2029 With Conference Scoring Butterfly Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

TAC Titans’ Miko Takei has chosen to stay in-state for her collegiate career, announcing her verbal commitment to UNCW. Takei will head to Wilmington from her hometown of Raleigh in the fall of 2025.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina Wilmington! Thank you so much to everyone that has helped me get to this moment – all my family, friends, teammates, and coaches! Thank you Coach Bobby and Coach Sarah for this incredible opportunity, and I cannot wait for the next four years! Go Seahawks!! #hawkyeah 🦅💙💚

Takei is primarily a butterflyer and was the long-course 100 butterfly champion at the 2022 Southern Zone Age Group Championship. At the same meet, Takei earned bronze in the 100 backstroke.

She’s continued to improve since then. At her most recent meet, the short-course yards NC TAC Blizard Blitz, Takei swam lifetime bests in the 100 and 200 butterfly. She clocked 55.20 in the 100 butterfly championship final for second place and a half-second improvement. Then, she swam a lifetime best 2:04.20 in the 200 butterfly prelims before taking third (2:04.75) in the final. Her prelims swim marked a 1.33-second improvement from her previous lifetime best, which she’d swum in February.

Best Times (SCY):

200 freestyle: 1:53.18

100 butterfly: 55.20

200 butterfly: 2:04.20

200 backstroke: 2:02.98

UNCW has built itself into one of the major forces in the Coastal Athletic Association. In 2024, the Seahawks swept the CAA Championships for the second straight year—it was just the third time the team had accomplished that feat, with the first coming in 2006.

Takei stands to contribute to the team’s continued success immediately. Her lifetime best in the 100 butterfly would’ve made the ‘B’ final and finished 10th at the 2024 CAA Championships. Current junior Cameron Snowden won the 100 butterfly title last season, but she was the Seahawks only finalist in the event, making Takei an even more valuable addition to the roster. Takei’s lifetime best would’ve been second on the 2023-24 depth chart, and she should overlap with Snowden for a season.

The Seahawks had two 200 butterfly ‘B’ finalists at last year’s conference championships, and had Takei swum her lifetime best at the meet, they would’ve picked up a third. A 2:04.20 would’ve placed 14th.

