20 Pool Records Fall at Queens vs Virginia Tech Dual Meet

Queens vs Virginia Tech

Charlotte, North Carolina

January 3, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Women’s Score: Virginia Tech 157 – Queens 100

Men’s Score: #19 Virginia Tech 178 – Queens 79

Women’s Recap:

The Virginia Tech women broke pool records in almost every event against Queens at their first of two travel dual meets over January 3rd and 4th, their 2nd meet will be another dual with the University of South Carolina.

The Hokies started off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, where the team of Carmen Weiler Sastre (25.14), Emily Santos (27.79), Athena Kovacs (23.76), and Emily Claesson (22.25) went a new pool record time of 1:38.94, breaking UNC’s 2021 record of 1:40.17.

It was a Virginia Tech podium in the mile with sophomore Delaney Bookstein swimming a new best time and another pool record time of 16:37.57 for the win, breaking Rebecca Dany’s record of 16:53.05 from 2021. Bookstein’s time was almost 30 seconds faster than the 17:05.42 she went at the Wolfpack Elite Invitational. Maddy Grafmiller (16:44.96) and Camille Weiss (16:47.68) picked up 2nd and 3rd in the event.

Hokie junior Carmen Weiler Sastre won two individual events, starting with her 200 free pool record and victory of 1:46.30. The previous record was 1:48.09 set by Patri Castro Ortega back in 2015. She also won and set a new pool record in the 100 free at 49.13. This time was under Danielle Melilli’s record of 49.22 from 2020.

Graduate student Emma Atkinson set another pool record for the Hokies in her 100 backstroke victory, coming in at 53.40 in 100 backstroke, breaking Greer Pattison‘s 2023 record of 53.60. Atkinson went on to win the 200 backstroke in her 2nd pool record swim of 1:56.28, breaking Sophie Lindner’s 2021 record of 1:56.36.

Hokie freshman Emily Santos picked up event wins in both distances of breaststroke, breaking the pool record in the 100 with a time of 1:01.79. Her swim was just one-one-hundredth faster than the previous record of 1:01.80 set by Katie Meili in 2013. She also won the 200 breaststroke in 2:13.66, more than two seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher.

Queens picked up their first of four event wins in the women’s 200 butterfly with sophomore Abigail Zboran’s 2:02.08 for 1st. The very next event, the 50 freestyle was another Queens victory with Senior Ryley Heck setting a pool record in the 50 freestyle at 22.77 to break the previous record of 22.90 set by Allyx Purcell in 2013.

Virginia Tech sophomore Kate Anderson continued rewriting the record board with her 500 free victory of 4:49.88. Her time broke the 2020 pool record set by Francesca Bains at 4:50.67.

Junior Emily Claesson took Virginia Tech’s final event win in the 100 butterfly with yet another pool record time of 53.88, breaking Kayla Tennant’s record of 54.37 from 2020.

Virginia Tech made all of their 200 IM swimmers and 200 freestyle relay teams exhibition, meaning Queens was the only team able to place and score points in the final two events. In the 200 IM, Queens swimmer Tova Andersson went the fastest time overall, including the exhibition swimmers, winning the event in 2:03.22.

The 200 freestyle relay was also won by Queens, with their team of Ryley Heck (22.98), Madeline Foster (23.30), Maren Patterson (22.86), and Libby Livesay (23.68) taking home the points for a relay win with their time of 1:32.82. The Virginia Tech ‘A’ relay went faster at 1:31.30 with their team of Carmen Weiler Sastre (22.77), Emily Claeesson (22.61), Emma Atkinson (22.95), and Athena Kovacs (22.97).

Overall, the Virginia Tech women broke nine pool records, and the Queens women broke one.

Men’s Recap:

The #19 ranked Virginia Tech men swam the fastest times in every event, an achievement that would normally constitute a sweep. That was not the case, however, because all the 200 IM swimmers and 200 freestyle relay teams were marked exhibition and unable to ‘win’ the events. They also rewrote the pool record book, even in the events they didn’t win.

Virginia Tech started the meet with an event win and pool record in the 200 medley relay. Youssef Ramadan (21.25), Carles Coll Marti (23.24), William Hayon (20.42), and Brendan Whitfield (19.27) went 1:24.18 to Virginia Tech’s own pool record of 1:27.96 from 2023.

Junior Lee Naber won the 1650 for the Hokies in a new season best time of 15:13.23, breaking the pool record of 15:21.52 set by Miguel Marcos in 2022. He was also faster than the 15:21.43 he went at the Wolfpack Elite Invite in November.

Luis Dominguez Calonge won both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle events. His 200 win was the 3rd straight Virginia Tech pool record with a time of 1:33.94, breaking Alex Kunert’s record of 1:35.35 from 2019. His 500 freestyle was four seconds faster than anyone else in the field, winning the event at 4:28.66

Virginia Tech Senior Mario Molla Yanes and Freshman Levente Balogh went personal best times in their event wins. Molla Yanes won the 100 backstroke in 47.05 improving on the 47.67 he went at Wolfpack Elite. He had only swam the event once before this season. Molla Yanes also won the 200 backstroke in a pool record time of 1:43.53, breaking the previous record set by Max St George in 2016 at 1:46.05.

Balogh won the 200 fly with a time of 1:47.97, dropping two seconds from the 1:50.30 he went at Wolfpack Elite.

Graduate student Carles Coll Marti won both breaststroke events for the Hokies in new pool records. His 100 breast was 51.46, breaking Rost Fedyna’s 52.66 record from 2016. In the 200 breast, he went 1:50.53 to break his own pool record of 1:57.06 from 2023.

Sophomore Brendan Whitfield won the 50 free as the only man under 20 seconds, swimming 19.59 for the win for Virginia Tech

Youssef Ramadan also won two events in pool record fashion, the 100 free and the 100 fly. His 100 free was a new season best at 41.95, breaking the pool record of 43.37 set by Slava Onov in 2020. His 2nd win came in the 100 fly, where he went 45.20. Marius Kusch held the previous record of 46.95 from 2017.

Queens Freshman Matheus Przewalla took the top place in the men’s 200 IM at 1:48.84. He did not have the fastest time, however, as Carles Coll Marti had the fastest time, going 1:42.70 to break the pool record. The previous record belonged to David Collum at 1:48.22 from 2015.

The final event of the meet, the 200 freestyle relay, was the same story. The Queens ‘A’ relay took home the top spot and the associated points. Their team of Nien Levy (20.05), Daniel Meszaros (19.90), Stamatis Paleocrassas (20.06), and Conner Wang (19.90) went 1:19.91 to win the event for Queens over their own ‘B’ relay. The Virginia Tech ‘A’ relay actually went the fastest time with Youssef Ramadan (19.40), Brendan Whitfield (19.13), William Hayon (19.66), and Tanish George Mathew (19.66) swimming the final pool record time of the day at 1:17.84. This broke Virginia Tech’s own record of 1:19.83 from 2023.

The Virginia Tech men broke 10 pool records over the course of the meet.