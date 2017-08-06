Michael Chadwick Swims 21.99 in 50 Free at Israeli Championships

2017 Israel National Swimming Championships

August 2nd-6th, 2017

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

USA Swimming National Team member Michael Chadwick was in Israel this week competing at the Israeli National Swimming Championships and put in world-ranked sprint times.

In the 100 free early in the week, he swam a 48.88, and then at the end of the meet he swam a 21.99 in the 50 free. He beat out the official Israeli Champion, Miron Heruti, who swam 22.22 for 2nd place.

Chadwick, who won gold at the World Championships as part of the American 400 free relay team, opted for the Israeli Championships rather than the FINA World Cup meets this week. This was likely to take advantage of his taper for fast individual swims in long course rather than immediately turning to short course racing, since he only got a relay swim in Budapest.

That 50 free swim by Chadwick was just .03 seconds behind his personal best done at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Also on the 4th day of the meet, Andy Murez won the women’s 50 free and 100 backstroke, the latter of which came in a new Israeli Record of 1:01.78. Murez was born in California and went to college at Stanford but represents Israel internationally.

A mountain of Israeli National Records, both open-age and age-group, were broken at the meet. Among the senior records broken was a new record in the men’s 100 back by Yakov Toumarkin. He swam 53.60, which broke his own record of 53.77 from the 2015 World Championships. The time is also three-tenths better than his semi-finals swim at this year’s Worlds.