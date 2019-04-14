Michael Andrew Swims to 4th in the World with 1:57.49 200 IM, Closes in 30.00

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Sprint sensation Michael Andrew upset reigning World, Pan Pac, and U.S. National Champion Chase Kalisz tonight in the finals of the men’s 200 IM at the Richmond PSS in a huge new personal best time of 1:57.49. Andrew’s strategy of sprinting the first three legs of the race and out-splitting everybody else in the field on each of them paid off tonight, despite having the 2nd-slowest closing split in the field.

Andrew opened the race under World Record pace with a blazing 24.50 butterfly split, putting himself nearly a full second ahead of everyone else after just 50 meters. Kalisz almost matched Andrew’s backstroke split, hitting a 29.88 to Andrew’s 29.70, but the lead Andrew built on the fly was more-than-enough to hold a big lead after the backstroke, 54.20 to 55.44, respectively.

Bronze medalist Josh Prenot made up some ground on the breaststroke and was the only swimmer other than Andrew to split sub-34, turning in a 33.73 to Andrew’s 33.29, though by by 150, Andrew had a 2-second lead over his nearest competitor, Kalisz.

Andrew’s final time of 1:57.49 not only rockets him to the 4th-fastest in the world this year, but it would have been fast enough to earn him a place in the championship final at the 2017 FINA World Championships.

In spite of his substantial second-and-a-half margin victory over Kalisz, and 3+ second margin over the rest of the field, Andrew had the 2nd-slowest closing split of anybody on Saturday night: 30.00.

While Andrew’s butterfly split tonight was faster than all the opening splits in the men’s 200 IM at the 2017 World Championships; his freestyle, is a full 1.18 seconds behind the slowest freestyle split of the 2017 final in Budapest. That split belonged to Japan’s Daiya Seto, who turned in a 28.82 over the final 50.

Andrew’s split at 150 was 1:27.49. By comparison, Brazilian Thiago Pereira attempted a similar “fly-and-die” strategy at the 2016 Rio Olympics, blasting through the first 150 in 1:27.37 and making the final turn in 2nd place, only to fade to 7th with a final time of 1:58.02 after a freestyle split of 30.65.

Andrew has a history of taking the 200 IM out fast. When he went his former lifetime best time of 1:59.12 a the Indy PSS in 2017, Andrew’s first 50 butterfly was a 24.83–under WR pace. In prelims this morning Andrew opened in a 24.69–under WR pace. Over the middle 100 tonight Andrew distanced himself from his competition, but still faded (relatively speaking) on the final 50 of freestyle.

If Andrew were able to narrow the gap on the rest of the field (or the rest of the world) over the freestyle split and not loose any of the speed he showed tonight on the first 150, his already world-class 200 IM could transform into a particularly keen event for him, and make him a front-runner for one of the coveted two spots on the 2020 Olympic Team in that event.

