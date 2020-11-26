Memory Lane: Photos & Articles From NCAA Swimmers Now In ISL

Season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) brought us two new teams, which meant fans got to see even more of their favorite swimmers race for cold hard cash even amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

For many athletes, the ISL is a chance to truly become a professional swimmer post-college days, helping bridge the gap between leaving their student-athlete life behind and tackling the daily grind en route to hopefully making an Olympic team.

For those that did compete in college, it’s fun to take a trip down memory lane and compare their resumes and photos from years ago to what these athletes are accomplishing now.

Below is a good sampling of former NCAA swimmers, along with their commit photos and articles, along with a present-day depiction of how far they’ve come.

Maddy Banic (USA)

Original Tennessee-commit article here.

Sydney Pickrem (CAN))

Original Texas A & M-commit article here.

Annie Lazor (USA)

Transfer from Ohio State to Auburn article here.

Kira Toussaint (NED)

Transfer from FGCU to Tennesse article here.

Anna Hopkin (GBR)

Original Arkansas-commit article here.

Andreas Vazaios (GRE)

Original NC State-commit article here.

Robert Glinta (ROM)

Original USC-commit article here.

Bethany Galat (USA)

Original Texas A & M-commit article here.

Marcelo Chierighini (BRA)

Original Auburn-commit article here.

Siobhan Haughey (HKG)

Original Michigan-commit article here.

Catie DeLoof (USA)

Original Michigan-commit article here.

Cristian Quintero (VEN)

Original USC-commit article here.

Olivia Smoliga (USA)

Original Georgia-commit article here.

Lilly King (USA)

Original Indiana-commit article here.

Erika Brown (USA)

Original Tennessee-commit article here.

Kelly Fertel (USA)

Original Florida-commit article here.

Veronica Burchill (USA)

Original Georgia-commit article here.

Sherridon Dressel (USA)

Original Florida-commit article here.

Justin Ress (USA)

Original NC State-commit article here.

Townley Haas (USA)

Original Texas-commit article here.

Tate Jackson (USA)

Original Texas-commit article here.

Gunnar Bentz (USA)

Original Georgia-commit article here.

Coleman Stewart (USA)

Original NC State-commit article here.

Beryl Gastaldell0 (FRA)

Original Texas A & M-commit article here.

Abbey Weitzeil (USA)

Original Cal-commit article here.

Alyssa Marsh (USA)

Original Duke-commit article here.

Ryan Murphy

Original Cal-commit article here.

Maxime Rooney (USA)

Transfer from Florida to Texas article here.

Caeleb Dressel (USA)

Original Florida-commit article here.