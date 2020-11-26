Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Memory Lane: Photos & Articles From NCAA Swimmers Now In ISL

Comments: 2

Season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) brought us two new teams, which meant fans got to see even more of their favorite swimmers race for cold hard cash even amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

For many athletes, the ISL is a chance to truly become a professional swimmer post-college days, helping bridge the gap between leaving their student-athlete life behind and tackling the daily grind en route to hopefully making an Olympic team.

For those that did compete in college, it’s fun to take a trip down memory lane and compare their resumes and photos from years ago to what these athletes are accomplishing now.

Below is a good sampling of former NCAA swimmers, along with their commit photos and articles, along with a present-day depiction of how far they’ve come.

 

Maddy Banic (USA)

Original Tennessee-commit article here.

KNOXVILLE,TN – NOVEMBER 06, 2015 – Madeline Banic during the meet between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Sydney Pickrem (CAN))

Original Texas A & M-commit article here.

courtesy Sydney Pickrem

 

Sydney Pickrem (photo: Mike Lewis)

Annie Lazor (USA)

Transfer from Ohio State to Auburn article here.

photo: Tim Binning

 

Annie Lazor (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kira Toussaint (NED)

Transfer from FGCU to Tennesse article here.

 

Kira Toussaint (photo: Mike Lewis)

Anna Hopkin (GBR)

Original Arkansas-commit article here.

Anna Hopkin (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Andreas Vazaios (GRE)

Original NC State-commit article here.

Andreas Vazaios with his coach. Courtesy: Andreas Vazaios

 

Andreas Vazaios (photo: Mike Lewis)

Robert Glinta (ROM)

Original USC-commit article here.

photo: Peter Sukenik

 

Robert Glinta (photo: Jack Spitser)

Bethany Galat (USA)

Original Texas A & M-commit article here.

Bethany Galat, 100 breast, 2013 Junior Nationals (Photo Credit: Anne Lepesant)

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Marcelo Chierighini (BRA)

Original Auburn-commit article here.

photo: Tim Binning

 

Marcelo Chierighini (photo: Mike Lewis)

Siobhan Haughey (HKG)

Original Michigan-commit article here.

photo: University of Michigan Athletics

 

Siobhan Haughey

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Catie DeLoof (USA)

Original Michigan-commit article here.

Catie DeLoof (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cristian Quintero (VEN)

Original USC-commit article here.

USC sophomore Cristian Quintero prepares to take the top seed in the men’s 200 free. (photo: Tim Binning, TheSwimPictures.com)

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Olivia Smoliga (USA)

Original Georgia-commit article here.

photo: Tim Binning

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Lilly King (USA)

Original Indiana-commit article here.

Erika Brown (USA)

Original Tennessee-commit article here.

 

Photo By John Golliher

Kelly Fertel (USA)

Original Florida-commit article here.

photo: Kelly Fertel

 

Kelly Fertel (photo: Jack Spitser)

Veronica Burchill (USA)

Original Georgia-commit article here.

Courtesy of @vkburchill on Twitter.

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Sherridon Dressel (USA)

Original Florida-commit article here.

photo: Tim Binning

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Justin Ress (USA)

Original NC State-commit article here.

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Townley Haas (USA)

Original Texas-commit article here.

photo: Townley Haas

 

Townley Haas (photo: Mike Lewis)

Tate Jackson (USA)

Original Texas-commit article here.

Courtesy: Shawn Abbott

 

Tate Jackson (photo: Jack Spitser)

Gunnar Bentz (USA)

Original Georgia-commit article here.

photo: Tim Binning

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Coleman Stewart (USA)

Original NC State-commit article here.

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Beryl Gastaldell0 (FRA)

Original Texas A & M-commit article here.

Courtesy of Texas A&M S&D

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Abbey Weitzeil (USA)

Original Cal-commit article here.

photo: Abbey Weitzeil

 

Many Americans made their professional debuts for the LA Current, especially, on Friday. That includes Abbey Weitzeil (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

Alyssa Marsh (USA)

Original Duke-commit article here.

Alyssa Marsh (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

(photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy

Original Cal-commit article here.

Ryan Murphy, Bolles School Sharks, on National Letter of Intent signing day. Murphy’s going to Cal to swim under coach Dave Durden.

 

Maxime Rooney (USA)

Transfer from Florida to Texas article here.

photo: Tim Binning

 

Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu for ISL With permission

Caeleb Dressel (USA) 

Original Florida-commit article here.

Caeleb Dressel, Bolles School, a rising swim star at the 2013 US World Championship Trials (Photo Credit: Tim Binning, the swim pictures)

 

Caeleb Dressel sets World Record 100 fly ISL finals Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

In This Story

Swimmer
6 minutes ago

Crazy how Ress went from being a distance swimmer to a sprinter

0
0
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
4 minutes ago

A trip down memory lane, for sure.
I’d LOVE to see this done for the heros and heroines of my era:
Don Schollander / Debbie Meyer / Jed Graef / Donna de Varona

Last edited 2 minutes ago by MIKE IN DALLAS
0
0
Reply

