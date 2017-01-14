Melanie Margalis: “I wish I would’ve done a little worse tonight”

U.S. Olympians Melanie Margalis and Breeja Larson battled it out in the 200 breast, with Larson taking the early lead in 1:10.38 at the 100 mark. Through the back half, however, Margalis broke away, touching the wall a full second ahead to take gold in 2:26.14. Larson wound up 2nd in 2:27.37, just holding off fellow Aggie Sydney Pickrem (2:27.42).

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …