Melanie Margalis: “I wish I would’ve done a little worse tonight”

  0 Coleman Hodges | January 14th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  1. Melanie Margalis, 2:26.14
  2. Breeja Larson, 2:27.37
  3. Sydney Pickrem, 2:27.42

U.S. Olympians Melanie Margalis and Breeja Larson battled it out in the 200 breast, with Larson taking the early lead in 1:10.38 at the 100 mark. Through the back half, however, Margalis broke away, touching the wall a full second ahead to take gold in 2:26.14. Larson wound up 2nd in 2:27.37, just holding off fellow Aggie Sydney Pickrem (2:27.42).

 

