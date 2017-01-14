Melanie Margalis: “I wish I would’ve done a little worse tonight”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
Produced by Coleman Hodges.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- Melanie Margalis, 2:26.14
- Breeja Larson, 2:27.37
- Sydney Pickrem, 2:27.42
U.S. Olympians Melanie Margalis and Breeja Larson battled it out in the 200 breast, with Larson taking the early lead in 1:10.38 at the 100 mark. Through the back half, however, Margalis broke away, touching the wall a full second ahead to take gold in 2:26.14. Larson wound up 2nd in 2:27.37, just holding off fellow Aggie Sydney Pickrem (2:27.42).
