Megan Cummins, Ariana Lewis and Laura Hodge to Swim for George Mason

Megan Cummins and Laura Hodge from H2Okie Aquatics, and Ariana Lewis from Bahrain, have committed to George Mason University’s class of 2022, where they will join Chloe Fite, Mia McKinley, and Sophie McKinley in the fall of 2018.

Megan Cummins (Christiansburg, VA)

Cummins, who swims for H2okie Aquatics, attended Christiansburg High School. She was runner-up in the 500 free and placed 4th in the 200 free at the VHSL Class 3 State Championships her senior year. Her best events are even longer. At the 2018 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup she competed in the 200/500/1000/1650 free and 200 fly. She was a B finalist in the 500 and placed 6th in the both the 1000 and the mile. Most of her best times come from the 2017 version of the same meet.

Cummins will be a strong addition to the George Mason distance group. Her top 1650 time would have scored 10th at 2018 Atlantic-10 Championships, and she is only 1 second off scoring range in the 500 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:12.76

1000 free – 10:17.99

500 free – 5:00.99

200 free – 1:55.34

200 fly – 2:07.59

Laura Hodge (Blacksburg, VA)

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at George Mason University next Fall! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting me along the way💚💛 #gopatriots”

Hodge, from Blacksburg High School and H2Okie Aquatics, specializes in free, fly, and IM events. At the 2018 VHSL 4A State Championships, she helped lead the Bruins to a third-place finish in their first year as a 4A school. She was runner-up in the 200 free and placed 5th in the 500 free; she also contributed to a 3rd-place finish in the 200 free relay and a 7th in the 400 free relay.

Hodge has swum for H2Okie Aquatics for the last 10 years. In the last 12 months, she has improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 500 free, 200 free, 100 free, 50 free, 200 IM, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 100 back.

SCY times:

100 free – 52.91

200 free – 1:51.44

500 free – 4:58.81

100 fly – 57.69

200 fly – 2:05.11

200 IM – 2:05.62

Ariana Lewis (Bahrain)

For the past 10 years, Lewis, the daughter of a Naval Officer stationed in Bahrain, has been swimming for teams for Department of Defense Dependents in Sicily and Naples, Italy, Stuttgart, Germany, and Manama, Bahrain. She swam for local clubs in Germany and Bahrain and has competed internationally.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to George Mason University. When I went on my official visit, the whole team was just amazing. They made me feel like I was a part of a family in a matter of 48 hours. I cannot wait for the next four years studying and swimming at a challenging Division I program.”

In addition to swimming, Lewis competed on the track & field team for all four years of high school and was actively involved in the National Honors Society. She also volunteered as a swim instructor for youth swimmers and adult triathletes.

Top SCM times (converted to SCY):

50m free – 26.39 (23.77)

100m free – 59.14 (53.27)

200m free – 2:10.95 (1:57.97)

100m back – 1:07.50 (1:00.81)

