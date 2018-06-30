Richard Dauksher to Add Depth to Carnegie Mellon’s Distance Group

Fort Collins, Colorado’s Richard Dauksher has committed to swim for Carnegie Mellon University next fall, joining James Kirkby and Sean Ream in the class of 2022.

“I am honored to attend Carnegie Mellon University and am excited to be part of the swim team. Carnegie Mellon provides unparalleled academics and a culture of collaboration. I am blessed to have the opportunity to study and swim at this world premier university. Go Tartans!”

Dauksher swims with the Loveland Swim Club under head coach Nickell and is finishing up his senior year at Fossil Ridge High School. He is a captain of both teams. An Academic All-American, he was a finalist at the CHSAA 5A state meet in each of the past two years and contributed to the state champion team his junior year. At the 2018 Boys 5A State Championships, he went personal bests in the 200 free and 500 free, placing 3rd and 2nd in the respective events. He also anchored the runner-up 200 free relay (21.09) and split 46.11 on the runner-up 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Dauksher competed at Winter Junior Nationals West last December, swimming the 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM. It was at College Station Sectionals in April, though, that he earned his best times in his longer events: 1000 free, 1650 free, 400 IM; he also went a PB in the 200 back. He finaled in the 200/500 free, 200 back, and 400 IM, and was top-8 in the 1000 and 1650 free. Dauksher opened LCM season with new PBs in the 100/800 free and 100/200 back at the 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial.

Dauksher will be a welcome addition to the Tartans’ roster next season. His best 1650 time would have scored 2nd at 2018 UAA Championships, while his 200/500 free and 400 IM times would have made their respective A finals.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:44.93

1000 free – 9:21.42

500 free – 4:34.91

200 free – 1:40.14

400 IM – 4:01.66

200 back – 1:51.89

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].