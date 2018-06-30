Aptos, California IMer Spencer Clarke to Swim for Fordham Rams

Spencer Clarke from Aptos, California recently signed an NLI to swim for Fordham University in the fall. He announced his decision via social media, saying:

“So proud to announce my commitment to swim for and attend Fordham University. The team atmosphere, the connection with the coach, and the academic opportunities was everything I was looking for in a college. Go Rams!!!”

Clarke swims for Aptos Cabrillo Swim Club out of Santa Cruz, and he represented Aptos High School at CIF during his prep career. At the 2018 CCS Swimming & Diving Championships he placed 13th in the 200 IM (1:52.96 in prelims) and 14th in the 500 free (4:40.37 in prelims), and he swam fly (23.51) on Aptos’s 15th-place 200 medley relay.

Clarke had a strong senior year in club swimming, too. From September to June he notched PBs in the SCY 200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM. He got his LCM season off to a good start at the SCSC Invitational in May, going best times in the 100 free and 100/200 back. Clarke’s times are improving rapidly and are now very close to scoring range at Atlantic-10 Conference Championships (where they only score an “A” final and a “B” final). He would have been 1st alternate in the 200 IM at the 2018 conference meet, only .19 away from a second swim, and he’s already within a couple of seconds of scoring in a handful of other events.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:52.96

400 IM – 4:07.22

100 back – 51.61

200 back – 1:53.04

200 free – 1:42.53

500 free – 4:38.05

100 fly – 51.73

