Veltman Named Head Coach for Ohio Northern Swimming & Diving

Courtesy: Ohio Northern Athletics

Austin Veltman has been named the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Ohio Northern University.

Veltman is just the fifth head coach of the ONU swimming and diving programs since 1990 and takes over for former head coach Peggy Ewald, who guided the Polar Bears to 19 Ohio Athletic Conference team titles from 2005-18.

He comes to ONU after serving as the head coach at Hiram in 2017-18.

“First and foremost I would like to thank ONU Director of Athletics Tom Simmons and the committee for giving me this tremendous opportunity to coach at Ohio Northern University,” Veltman said. “I feel very privileged to take over a program that is so strong, due to the hard work of former coach Peggy Ewald. I’m excited to be here and thrilled to be a part of such a great institution both academically and athletically.”

Prior to his time at Hiram, Veltman spent five seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Hope (Mich.), after a one-year stay as an assistant coach at Forest Hills (Mich.) High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Hope in 2011.

While at Hope, Veltman was a four-year letterman for the Flying Dutchmen. He was a recipient of the Hope College Presidential Scholarship, was a member of the MIAA Honor Roll of Athletes and help Hope win three MIAA Championship titles.

Veltman is not married and resides in Findlay.