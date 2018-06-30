Air Force Women’s Swimming Add 14 Members from Class of 2022

Courtesy: Air Force Athletics

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force women’s swimming and diving team is proud to welcome 14 members of the Class of 2022, as announced today by head coach Colleen Murphy. The class arrived at the Academy on June 28 for in-processing.

“We are very excited to welcome the class of 2022 to the Academy and our swimming team,” Murphy said. “We graduated two of the most decorated swimmers (Jinan Andrews and Elise Hart) in history this past year. These young women will make an immediate impact on our team and USAFA. This group of young ladies includes state champions, Junior National qualifiers and high school All-Americans. They all have the ability to score in the Mountain West Conference and hopefully NCAAs.”

Mackenzie Adkins – Geneva, IL Rosary High School

100 Back 58.63, 200 Back 2:04.87, 200 Fly 2:09.79, 400 IM 4:33.18

Alexandra Armbruster – Mertztown, PA Mercersburg Academy;

200 Fly 2:08.49, 200 IM 2:09.12, 400 IM 4:36.16

Emily Bardak – Wading River, NY Saint Anthony’s High School;

100 Free 52.27, 200 Free 1:53.06, 500 Free 5:00.52, 100 Fly 56.57

Ashely Buzzelli – Acworth, GA North Paulding High School;

500 Free 5:04.53, 1000 Free 10:35.70, 1650 Free 17:22.92, 400 IM 4:31.46

Alicia Campbell – St. Johns, FL Creekside High School;

50 Free 23.11, 100 Free 50.64, 200 Free 1:49.68, 500 Free 4:59.02

Allyson Carlin – Kings Mills, OH Kings High School;

100 Free 53.12, 200 Free 1:52.96, 500 Free 5:11.31

Abbey Duncan – Land O’ Lakes, FL USAFA Prep School;

100 Free 51.86, 200 Free 1:50.82, 100 Back 54.06, 200 Back 2:02.19, 100 Fly 55.05

Dia Gawronski – Beacon Falls, CT Woodland Regional High School;

100 Fly 56.85, 200 Fly 2:05.60, 400 IM 4:33.83

Evelyn Johnson – Black Diamond, WA Kentwood Senior High School;

100 Breast 1:04.18, 200 Breast 2:16.73, 200 IM 2:08.58, 400 IM 4:33.24

Chloe Kiniry – San Antonio, TX Northside Health Careers High School;

50 Free 23.90, 100 Free 53.90

Abigail Loesch – Alexandria, KY Campbell County High School;

500 Free 5:06.60, 1000 Free 10:25.00, 1650 Free 17:09.57

Kaitlin Nats – Highlands Ranch, CO Mountain Vista High School;

200 Back 2:02.93, 200 IM 2:06.90, 400 IM 4:28.12

Sidney Shimomura – Tustin, CA Foothill High School;

100 Breast 1:05.11, 200 Breast 2:22.08, 200 IM 2:05.63, 400 IM 4:21.26

Caroline Wittich – Springfield, VA West Springfield High School;

50 Free 23.89, 100 Breast 1:02.62, 200 Breast 2:16.37