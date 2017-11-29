George Mason Reels in Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Chloe Fite

Chloe Fite, a senior at Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Helotes, Texas, has verbally committed to swim for George Mason University in the class of 2022. She will join high school teammates Mia McKinley and Sophie McKinley, both of whom have committed to the Patriots.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at George Mason University. From the minute I stepped on campus, I knew GMU was the perfect fit for me. The coaches and team were amazing. I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my academic and athletic career. Go Patriots!”

Fite concentrates mainly on sprint free and swam the 50/100 double at the UIL Region VII-6A Championships in February, where she earned lifetime bests in both events. She also led off the medley relay with a PB in the 50 back. Fite then went on to swim the 100 free at the 2017 Texas 6A State Championships.

Fite currently swims with the club team Life Time Swim Team – Central Texas. From the fall of 2012 to spring 2017 she represented Alamo Area Aquatic Association. All of her top LCM times come from last summer with AAAA. This spring, in addition to the PBs she picked up in high school swimming, Fite clocked new best times in the 100 breast and 200 IM. Her top SCY times include:

50 free – 24.86

100 free – 53.43

200 free – 1:58.69

50 back – 27.87

100 back – 1:01.38

