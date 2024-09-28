McKeown Cranks Out 25.40 SCM 50 Back Aussie Record, Now #2 Performer Ever

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown already established a new World Record in the women’s 100m back at these Aussie Short Course Championships but tonight she made some noise in the 50m back.

Racing in tonight’s final of the event at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, 23-year-old McKeown of Griffith University fired off a lifetime best of 25.40 for gold.

That handily defeated the field, with World Championships medalist Iona Anderson touching next in 26.08 followed by Poppy Stephen who earned bronze in 27.08.

As for McKeown, her 25.40 outing overtook the previous Australian national record of 25.61 Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan put on the books at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Entering this competition, McKeown’s career-quickest mark rested at the 26.00 turned in at the 2020 Queensland Virtual Short Course Championships.

With tonight’s performance, McKeown checks in as the #2 performer of all-time, sitting only behind World Record holder Maggie MacNeil, the Canadian Olympic gold medalist who recently announced her retirement. MacNeil’s WR also represents the current Commonwealth Record. and All Comers Record.

Top 10 Women’s SCM 50 Backstroke Performers All-Time