McArthur’s 1:41.3 200 BK Stamped Exclamation Point On Utes’ Win In MN

2018 MINNESOTA INVITE
- November 29 – December 1, 2018
- Minneapolis, MN
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
- SCY (25 yards)
- LIVE RESULTS
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Finals Recap
The third and final day of swimming competition at the 2018 Minnesota Invite belonged almost exclusively to the Utah Utes, who won 11 out of 12 events and claimed new school records in three of them. Audrey Reimer broke the school record in prelims of the 200 back with a 1:56.36, but it was short-lived as her teammate Sarah Lott usurped her with a 1:55.59 in finals. In the men’s 200 back, Daniel McArthur continued his record-breaking weekend with a a school record 1:41.38 in the 200 back – a lifetime best by 3 tenths of a second from the 2017 Pac-12 Championships. To wrap things up, the Utah quartet of Felix Chiun, Rodolfo Moreira, Clay Stoddard, and Austin Phillips put an exclamation point on the meet with a 2:52.60 in the 400 free relay – a new school record and dipping below the NCAA provisional time standard of 2:52.72 (the automatic time standard is 2:51.39).
The only non-Utah victory of the day came from Minnesota’s star freshman Max McHugh in the 200 breaststroke. McHugh followed up his 52.14 in the 100 breast on Friday with a 1:56.19 in the 200 on Saturday. That performance is well off of the 1:54.20 he swam several weeks ago at the ACC/Big 10 Challenge and his lifetime best of 1:53.59 swam at last April’s YMCA Nationals.
Other Event Winners:
- Utah’s Sara McClendon won the women’s 1650 freestyle in 16:20.96 – following up her 2nd place finish in the 500 free on Thursday in 4:47.19.
- Utah’s Nicholas Becker unleashed a 14:58.40 for the win in the men’s 1650 freestyle – in what is only his 3rd recorded time in the mile and a lifetime best by over a minute.
- The Utes’ Gillian St. John followed up Thursday’s victory in the 50 free with a win Saturday night in the 100 in 49.76 – the only swimmer to dip below 50.
- Austin Phillips of Utah was the only man to break 43 with a 42.93 for the win in the men’s 100 freestyle – a lifetime best and his first time under 43.
- Utah’s Genny Robertson destroyed the field in the women’s 200 breast with a 2:11.98.
- The duo of Aryanna Fernandes and Jordan Anderson from Utah went 1-2 in the 200 fly with a 1:58.01 and 1:59.50, respectively – the only 2 women under the 2-minute barrier.
- Chris Taber led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Utes in the 200 fly with a 1:46.62.
- The Utah women’s quartet of Lott, St. John, Fernandes, and Ianire Casarin teamed up to claim the 400 free relay in 3:20.37.
