Max Litchfield Breaks 8-Year-Old 200 IM British Record In 1:56.64

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

22-year-old Max Litchfield exploded for a big swim in the prelims of the men’s 200 IM, breaking the 200 IM British Record in a time of 1:56.64. The record, which stood at 1:57.12 from James Goddard, was a super-suited one that was set at the World Championships in 2009.

Litchfield knocks his best time down by a full second and a half, with his previous best sitting at 1:58.10 from the British Championships this year.

He was a first-time Olympian in 2016, finishing 4th in the 400 IM final in a time of 4:11.62. He’s also the national record holder in that event at 4:10.66. At the end of the year he competed at the Short Course World Championships in Windsor, winning silver in the 400 IM in another national record of 4:00.66.

Litchfield qualified 3rd overall for the semi-finals, trailing Japan’s Kosuke Hagino (1:56.46) and USA’s Chase Kalisz (1:56.48).

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Max Litchfield Breaks 8-Year-Old 200 IM British Record In 1:56.64"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Dee

That was huge. 1.5s PB.

He was 4.10 at nationals, where he went 1.58s. His 200fr at that meet was 1.47.4…

4×200 just got REALLY interesting

41 minutes 31 seconds ago
BKSTRK

It’s gonna be so good as long as they can all bring their a game.

27 minutes 25 seconds ago
Thomas Selig

Yeah, we know Guy and Scott are swimming well (they may have made a bit of a mess of the final, but still put up solid 1:45:3 times). Litchfield looks in cracking form, and being fresher than at trials should see him take a big chunk off that 1:47:4. Then you have Grainger who’s put up some good in-season times, Milne who’s usually fairly rock-solid, and Jarvis who’s best is 1:46:5. Should be quite a scrap for the final spots TBH.

11 minutes 49 seconds ago
Dee

I’d put my ££ on Scott, Guy and Litchfield being near certs if that IM for is translated, which his free split suggests will happen.

4 minutes 46 seconds ago
Thomas Selig

Yeah so would I TBH. I fancied a line-up of Scott, Guy, Litchfield and Grainger before the meet, I thought given the amount of swimming Litchfield had done prior to the 200 free at trials he could go quite a bit quicker. Getting stupidly excited about Friday night already!

17 seconds ago
