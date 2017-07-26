Max Litchfield Breaks 8-Year-Old 200 IM British Record In 1:56.64

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

22-year-old Max Litchfield exploded for a big swim in the prelims of the men’s 200 IM, breaking the 200 IM British Record in a time of 1:56.64. The record, which stood at 1:57.12 from James Goddard, was a super-suited one that was set at the World Championships in 2009.

Litchfield knocks his best time down by a full second and a half, with his previous best sitting at 1:58.10 from the British Championships this year.

He was a first-time Olympian in 2016, finishing 4th in the 400 IM final in a time of 4:11.62. He’s also the national record holder in that event at 4:10.66. At the end of the year he competed at the Short Course World Championships in Windsor, winning silver in the 400 IM in another national record of 4:00.66.

Litchfield qualified 3rd overall for the semi-finals, trailing Japan’s Kosuke Hagino (1:56.46) and USA’s Chase Kalisz (1:56.48).