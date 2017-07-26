2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
22-year-old Max Litchfield exploded for a big swim in the prelims of the men’s 200 IM, breaking the 200 IM British Record in a time of 1:56.64. The record, which stood at 1:57.12 from James Goddard, was a super-suited one that was set at the World Championships in 2009.
Litchfield knocks his best time down by a full second and a half, with his previous best sitting at 1:58.10 from the British Championships this year.
He was a first-time Olympian in 2016, finishing 4th in the 400 IM final in a time of 4:11.62. He’s also the national record holder in that event at 4:10.66. At the end of the year he competed at the Short Course World Championships in Windsor, winning silver in the 400 IM in another national record of 4:00.66.
Litchfield qualified 3rd overall for the semi-finals, trailing Japan’s Kosuke Hagino (1:56.46) and USA’s Chase Kalisz (1:56.48).
5 Comments on "Max Litchfield Breaks 8-Year-Old 200 IM British Record In 1:56.64"
That was huge. 1.5s PB.
He was 4.10 at nationals, where he went 1.58s. His 200fr at that meet was 1.47.4…
4×200 just got REALLY interesting
It’s gonna be so good as long as they can all bring their a game.
Yeah, we know Guy and Scott are swimming well (they may have made a bit of a mess of the final, but still put up solid 1:45:3 times). Litchfield looks in cracking form, and being fresher than at trials should see him take a big chunk off that 1:47:4. Then you have Grainger who’s put up some good in-season times, Milne who’s usually fairly rock-solid, and Jarvis who’s best is 1:46:5. Should be quite a scrap for the final spots TBH.
I’d put my ££ on Scott, Guy and Litchfield being near certs if that IM for is translated, which his free split suggests will happen.
Yeah so would I TBH. I fancied a line-up of Scott, Guy, Litchfield and Grainger before the meet, I thought given the amount of swimming Litchfield had done prior to the 200 free at trials he could go quite a bit quicker. Getting stupidly excited about Friday night already!