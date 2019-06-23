Mason Manta Rays’ Lonnie Chien Commits to Swarthmore’s Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lonnie Chien from Mason, Ohio will swim for Swarthmore College in 2019-20. Chien specialized in fly and IM at Mason High School and was a member of the third-place 200 free relay at 2019 OHSAA Division I Boys’ State Swimming and Diving Championships, splitting 21.63 on the second leg. In club swimming, where he represents Mason Manta Rays, Chien kicked off this summer’s long-course season with PBs in the 50m free (26.64) and 200 IM (2:25.30) in May. During his senior year in high school he improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 50 back, 50/100/200 fly, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Best SCY Times:

200 IM – 1:56.40

200 fly – 1:55.69

100 fly – 52.06

50 fly – 23.71

100 free – 48.02

50 free – 21.97

Chien will join the Centennial Conference champions in the fall and immediately add punch to butterfly group. He would have been the #2 200-flyer on the team last year and would have ranked in the top-5 of the 50 free, 100 fly and 200 IM. He will have three years of overlap with Jeremy Rockaway and Tom Ward whom he would have joined in the A-final of the 200 fly at 2019 conference championships.

