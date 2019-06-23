Sophie Pascoe: The Para-Swimming ‘Reclassification Saga’ Continues

Paralympic star Sophie Pascoe made a comeback to competitive swimming earlier this year as she competed at New Zealand’s para-swimming open meet. Throughout the meet, Pascoe broke three world records in the S9 class. On day one she set new World Records for both the 50 free (27.32 compared to her prior 27.69) and the 100 back (1:07.41) in the S9 class, all in a timeframe of twenty minutes. Lastly, she set a new world record in the 100-meter freestyle in a time of 59.77, becoming the first female S9 swimmer to break the minute barrier in the 100-meter freestyle.

Prior to this meet, the world-record times were as follows:

50-meter freestyle: 27.69

100-meter backstroke: 1:07.66 (formerly owned by Alice Tai)

100-meter freestyle: 1:00.36

Before the New Zealand Open, Pascoe’s lifetime bests in these events were the following:

50-meter freestyle: 27.69

100-meter backstroke: 1:05.95

100-meter freestyle: 1:00.36

Since her performance at last year’s Para Pan-Pacs, the New Zealand native had been absent from high-level international competition as a result of some surgical procedures.

Pascoe, as stated on her social media post above, had her fibula along with the main nerve removed in an effort to help reduce her pain.

As a result of this surgical procedure, Pascoe joined the ongoing saga of reclassified para-swimmers.

A few weeks ago, we reported that Brazil’s para-swimming ace Andre Brasil had been declassified. Brasil is one of several para-swimmers who have gone through reclassification as a result of the changing to para-swimming classification standards that started scarcely one year ago. This means that Andre Brasil is no longer able to compete in any meets sanctioned by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee nor the International Paralympic Committee.

Indignação, revolta, tristeza… uma história apagada em um dia..somos tratados como números de pontos na classificação e não como seres humanos. Isso é o que chamamos de esporte paralímpico?@cpboficial @Paralympics @Para_swimming @ParalympicsAPC_ — ANDRE BRASIL (@andrebrasils10) April 24, 2019

One further example is Alice Tai. In a span of three years, Tai has been classed down from an S10 to an S9, and from there to an S8. A few days ago, we reported that Tai won the World Series title after breaking several world records in her class.

As we approach the Olympic year, we may see further para-swimmers go through the classification process, which as a side effect may alter both the current world rankings and world records.