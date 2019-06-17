Sophie Pascoe Clocks 2 World Para Swimming Records To Kick-off Her NZ Open

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Paralympian Sophie Pascoe kicked off the 2019 New Zealand Open Championships in style, nailing two World Para Swimming World Record son just day 1. First in the women’s S9 50m free, the 26-year-old multi-Paralympic medalist clocked a record time of 27.32, easily dipping under the qualifying mark for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships set for London in September.

Pascoe also collected a winning mark of 1:07.41 in the women’s S9 100m backstroke to produce her 2nd monster World Record of the night. That, too, qualifies the Christchurch native for London.

Of her performance, particularly in the 100m back, Pascoe stated, “It was a really quick turn around, I wasn’t quite expecting that time but the times obviously prove I’m on good form. I’ve had a really good lead up and to be able to back it up after the 50 Free, I couldn’t ask for much more than that!”