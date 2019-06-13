Alice Tai, Antoni Ponce Top Final 2019 WPS World Series Standings

The sixth and final stop of the 2019 World Para Swimming World Series concluded last weekend in Berlin after stops in Melbourne, Indianapolis, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Lignano Sabbiadoro, with the overall winners announced Tuesday.

The scores for the overall rankings were calculated by adding up each swimmers’ two best point scores achieved in two different World Series stops, according to a WPS press release.

On the men’s side, Spain’s Antoni Ponce – SB5 world record holder in the 100 breast – took the top spot based on his scores from the Glasgow and Lignano Sabbiadoro meets. Decorated Brazilian Paralympian Daniel Dias had won the first two editions of the meet. Second place was a tie between Italy’s Simone Barlaam and British newcomer Reece Dunn.

Top Finishers: Men’s 2019 WPS World Series

On the women’s side, Britain’s Alice Tai took her first series win based on her performances in Glasgow and Berlin. Tai has been classed down from S10 to S9 to S8 over the past three years, and broke six world records over the course of the final meet of the season alone. Her Paralympic medals are in the S10 class, and she now owns the S8 world records in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back and 50 fly, as well as the S9 records in the 50 and 100 back,

New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe, who was also recently classed down (from S10 to S9) took second place overall after setting three world records at the Singapore stop. Third place went to S14 Jessica-Jane Applegate, also out of Britain, who is the S14 world record holder in the 400 IM.

Top Finishers: Women’s 2019 WPS World Series