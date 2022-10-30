Maggie MacNeil Lowers Her Own Canadian Record with 24.75 50 Fly

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

On Halloween weekend, Maggie MacNeil fittingly sent a bit of a scare into the women’s 50 butterfly world record at the World Cup stop in Toronto.

The 22-year-old lowered her own Canadian record by .38 seconds on Saturday, securing her third career World Cup win with a time of 24.75. MacNeil’s previous best was a 25.13 from the Berlin stop of last year’s World Cup series. She needs to drop another .38 seconds to take down the super-suited world record of 24.38 set by Sweden’s Therese Alshammar in 2009.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

MacNeil’s decision to scratch the 100 backstroke and focus on the 50 fly paid off as she reached the wall under 25 seconds for the first time. She’s now tied for the 11th-fastest performer of all time along with Australia’s Holly Barratt and France’s Beryl Gastaldello, who placed second .51 seconds behind MacNeil in Saturday’s final.

MacNeil also owns three of the five fastest times in Canadian history, which includes the 25.35 she posted in prelims this morning.

Fastest 50 Fly Times Among Canadian Women