With 50 Fly Looming 15 Minutes Later, Maggie MacNeil Scratches 100 Back in Toronto

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Maggie MacNeil has scratched the women’s 100 backstroke final, which is scheduled just 15 minutes before the women’s 50 butterfly final on Saturday at the World Cup stop in Toronto.

MacNeil qualified second in the 100 back heats with a 56.79 behind former world record holder Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands. MacNeil’s withdrawal means that Summer McIntosh and Mary-Sophie Harvey will both advance to the final instead of using a swim-off to break their eighth-place tie.

MacNeil was the top qualifier in the 50 fly this morning with a 25.35. She’s had a busy week, winning the 50 back on Friday after flying out from LSU’s dual meet against Auburn on Thursday.

Fellow Canadian Kylie Masse should also benefit from MacNeil’s absence. Masse, the 100 back silver medalist at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics and the World Championships in June, was just .06 seconds behind MacNeil in the 50 back. She’s in the hunt for the overall series standings after bringing home $8,000 last weekend at the Berlin stop of the World Series as the third-highest scorer on the women’s side. After the first day of competition in Toronto, she still has some work left to do as the 15th-ranked swimmer on the women’s side.

Without MacNeil in the field, Toussaint will have a clearer path toward a potential 30th career gold medal at the World Cup. Toussaint, who trains at Tennessee, missed the Berlin leg of this FINA World Cup Series after fracturing her finger during a finish in practice.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS