Matt Sates, Maggie MacNeil Lead the Chase for $12k After Day 1 in Toronto

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Canadian Maggie MacNeil and American Shaine Casas are currently in the lead for the matching $12,000 grand prizes up-for-grabs at this week’s FINA World Cup Series stop in Toronto.

Through one day of competition, Casas has a pair of wins: in the 100 IM and the 200 backstroke. As the day’s only double winner, that puts him in the driver’s seat, though South African Matt Sates has the highest power point swim so far with his 400 free.

Sates, who won the top men’s prize in Berlin and the overall series last year, has many of his best races yet to come. With a limit of 3 scoring swims per swimmer at each meet, he could catch Casas in wins, with power points then serving as the tiebreaker.

On the women’s side, LSU 5th-year swimmer Maggie MacNeil leads the way thanks to a win in the 50 back and an 2nd-place finish in the 50 free. While MacNeil dropped the 100 back final for Saturday (she was the 2nd seed), she has a chance to add another win in the 50 fly. She still has remaining entries in her best event, the 100 fly, and the 100 free left to boost her score on Sunday.

MacNeil is an NCAA athlete, and while recent easing of Name, Image, and Likeness rules have impacted the way that NCAA athletes can earn money, there are still limits to prize money awards. In the recent past, however, federations have found loopholes to these rules, distributing money through Olympic committees as a workaround.

While MacNeil looks good so far on the women’s side, still lurking is Siobhan Haughey, who won the Berlin stop and is currently ranked 16th in Toronto. She is only scheduled to swim one race each day, so her full score won’t be obvious until the end of the meet.

Berlin runner-up Beata Nelson also has a lot of points left to score. She was 2nd in her lone final on Friday in the 100 IM behind France’s Beryl Gastaldello, who also should contend for the top prize money.

For a sense of what sort of scores are ‘good’ and not, in Berlin, it took 58.5 total points (19.5/event) to win the women’s series, 52.1 total points (17.36/event) to finish top 5, and 33.6 (11.2/event) to finish top 20, or in the money. For men, it took 58.3 (19.43/event) to win, 53.4 points (17.8/event) to finish top 5, and 31.5 total points (10.5/event) to finish in the money.

This math means that making three finals at a meet gives a swimmer a very good chance (but not a guarantee) of finishing in the money.

How Does the Scoring Work:

The scoring system appears complex, but upon breakdown is really quite simple.

A swimmer’s score in any given event has two components:

A placement score (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1, by place)

A power score (FINA power points, divided by 100, rounded down to the nearest tenth)

Once those scores are calculated, each swimmer’s three best events are added up to give them an individual score for the meet.

In essence, the power points wind up being a tie-breaker of sorts between swimmers who score the same, or very-similar, number of placement points. With the depth of this year’s field, it’s very difficult (though not entirely impossible) to overcome better place rankings with better power point rankings.

Scores from each of the three meets are added up to give swimmers an overall series score. Though it is not explicitly required, the depth of this year’s field will make it nearly impossible to compete for the big series prize money without competing in all three events.

Prize Money

Per meet, per gender:

RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $12,000 2 $10,000 3 $8,000 4 $6,000 5 $5,500 6 $5,400 7 $5,300 8 $5,200 9 $5,100 10 $5,000 11 $4,900 12 $4,800 13 $4,700 14 $4,600 15 $4,500 16 $4,400 17 $4,300 18 $4,200 19 $4,100 20 $4,000

Overall series, per gender:

OVERALL RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $100,000 2 $70,000 3 $30,000 4 $15,000 5 $14,000 6 $12,000 7 $11,000 8 $10,000

Women’s Standings – Toronto – Through Day 1

Rank last first club place power total event1 place1 power1 score1 event2 place2 power2 score2 1 MACNEIL Margaret Canada 18 18.2 36.2 W 50 BACK 10 922 19.2 W 50 FREE 8 901 17 2 PASH Kelly United States 15 17.9 32.9 W 200 FLY 10 906 19 W 100 MEDLEY 5 892 13.9 3 FLICKINGER Hali United States 13 18 31 W 200 FLY 8 897 16.9 W 400 FREE 5 912 14.1 4 PICKREM Sydney Canada 12 17.7 29.7 W 200 BREAST 8 893 16.9 W 100 MEDLEY 4 889 12.8 5 HANSSON Louise Sweden 11 18 29 W 100 MEDLEY 6 910 15.1 W 50 BACK 5 897 13.9 6 TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands 5 16.7 21.7 W 50 BACK 4 883 12.8 W 50 FREE 1 796 8.9 7 MCINTOSH Summer Canada 10 10.1 20.1 W 400 FREE 10 1014 20.1 8 HARVEY Mary-Sophie Canada 3 16.9 19.9 W 50 BACK 2 850 10.5 W 100 MEDLEY 1 845 9.4 9 MACK Linnea United States 3 16.6 19.6 W 50 FREE 2 820 10.2 W 50 BACK 1 843 9.4 10 WASICK Katarzyna Poland 10 9.5 19.5 W 50 FREE 10 956 19.5 11 GASTALDELLO Beryl France 10 9.2 19.2 W 100 MEDLEY 10 926 19.2 12 KING Lilly United States 10 9.1 19.1 W 200 BREAST 10 918 19.1 13 LEDECKY Katie United States 8 10.1 18.1 W 400 FREE 8 1013 18.1 14 NELSON Beata United States 8 9.2 17.2 W 100 MEDLEY 8 922 17.2 15 MASSE Kylie Canada 8 9.1 17.1 W 50 BACK 8 915 17.1 16 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette Hong Kong, China 6 9.4 15.4 W 400 FREE 6 943 15.4 17 WILM Ingrid Canada 6 8.9 14.9 W 50 BACK 6 899 14.9 18 WILSON Madison Australia 6 8.8 14.8 W 50 FREE 6 884 14.8 19 WOG Kelsey Lauren Canada 6 8.7 14.7 W 200 BREAST 6 876 14.7 20 SAVARD Katerine Canada 6 8.4 14.4 W 200 FLY 6 842 14.4 21 LAZOR Annie United States 5 8.7 13.7 W 200 BREAST 5 875 13.7 22 HARRIS Meg Australia 5 8.6 13.6 W 50 FREE 5 867 13.6 23 TOMANIK DIAMANTE Giovanna Brazil 5 8.1 13.1 W 200 FLY 5 811 13.1 24 JANSEN Ella Christina Canada 4 9 13 W 400 FREE 4 904 13 25 ELENDT Anna Germany 4 8.6 12.6 W 200 BREAST 4 863 12.6 26 BROWN Erika United States 4 8.5 12.5 W 50 FREE 4 859 12.5 27 CASTELLUZZO Brittany Australia 4 8 12 W 200 FLY 4 808 12 28 GORBENKO Anastasia Israel 3 8.7 11.7 W 100 MEDLEY 3 870 11.7 29 HANUS Danielle Club 3 8.6 11.6 W 50 BACK 3 864 11.6 30 BARRATT Holly Australia 3 8.4 11.4 W 50 FREE 3 842 11.4 30 HEITMANN Maria Paula Brazil 3 8.4 11.4 W 400 FREE 3 840 11.4 30 JACOBY Lydia United States 3 8.4 11.4 W 200 BREAST 3 844 11.4 33 CANNINGS Kamryn Club 3 7.7 10.7 W 200 FLY 3 777 10.7 34 HORSKA Kristyna Czech Republic 2 8.4 10.4 W 200 BREAST 2 841 10.4 34 MEILUTYTE Ruta Lithuania 2 8.4 10.4 W 100 MEDLEY 2 849 10.4 36 O’CROININ Emma Club 2 8.2 10.2 W 400 FREE 2 826 10.2 37 MOLLIN Nina Club 2 7.6 9.6 W 200 FLY 2 761 9.6 38 CIEPLUCHA Tessa Canada 1 8.2 9.2 W 200 BREAST 1 822 9.2 39 ORAVSKY Laila Club 1 8 9 W 400 FREE 1 807 9 40 JACQUES Madisen Club 1 7.3 8.3 W 200 FLY 1 738 8.3

Men’s Standings – Toronto – Through Day 1