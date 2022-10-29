Anna Elendt Cracks 2009 German Record in 100 SCM Breaststroke

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

German swimmer Anna Elendt broke a National Record in the women’s 100 short course meter breaststroke on Saturday morning at the FINA World Cup Series in Toronto.

Elendt swam 1:04.54 out of heat 2 (the first circle-seeded heat) to take the middle lane for Saturday evening’s final. American Lilly King qualified 2nd in 1:04.62 and the defending Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby was 3rd in 1:04.70. Ruta Meilutyte, the co-World Record holder in the event, qualified 4th in 1:04.74.

Elendt holds all three German breaststroke records in long course, but this swim is her first short course national record. Her time breaks the 2009 supersuited record previously held by Caroline Ruhnau in 2009 at 1:04.78.

While Elendt has been dropping time in the long course breaststroke races in the last few years, she hasn’t swum the 100 in short course since February 2020. That is in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in part due to the fact that she has been doing most of her short course racing in American collegiate competition at the University of Texas, where she now trains alongside Jacoby, among others.

Since her last best time in short course meters in this event, Elendt has improved her long course best by 2.48 seconds and become one of the best breaststrokers in the NCAA. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Elendt finished 5th in the 100 yard breaststroke and 2nd in the 200 yard breaststroke. Her 100 yard time of 56.88 was the best at the meet, it just came in the wrong round (prelims) for her to win an NCAA title.

Elendt finished 5th on Friday in the 200 breaststroke in 2:21.33; like her Texas teammate Jacoby, Elendt is not entered in Sunday’s 50 breastroke. Kelly Pash, another Texas swimmer, is not entered in any races on Sunday either as the group will likely head back to Texas to be ready for a return to class and training on Monday.