Shaine Casas Previews 200 IM Race Strategy for Tonight

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Finals Heat Sheets

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

WORLD RECORD – 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA) 2012

WORLD JUNIOR RECORD – 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA) 2021

WORLD CUP RECORD – 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN) 2021

The top 2 seeds weren’t too much of a surprise, as American Shaine Casas and South African Matt Sates looked in control during their morning swims.

Casas stopped the clock in 1:54.23 while Sates finished in 1:54.27 in his heat, putting just .04 between them for tonight’s final. The pair landed on the podium last night in the 100m IM, with Casas taking gold to Sates’ bronze. Sates, a former Georgia Bulldog, won the 400m free yesterday to continue his stellar World Cup win streak from last year.

Two more Americans made this 2IM final in Trenton Julian and Kieran Smith, while veteran Lithuanian racer Danas Rapsys also made the top 8.

Rapsys was the bronze medalist last week in Berlin behind winner Sates and runner-up Hubert Kos of Hungary. Kos wound up well out of the final, settling for 10th in 1:55.79 this morning.

The bronze medalist from Abu Dhabi, Alberto Razzetti, barely made it to tonight’s final, capturing the 8th seed in 1:55.65.