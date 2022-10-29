23 Second Interview with 23 Second 50 Free Queen Kasia Wasick

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Reported by Sophie Kaufman.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
PODIUM:
- Kasia Wasick (POL) – 23.27
- Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 23.74
- Madi Wilson (AUS) – 23.89
Kasia Wasick pulled away in the women’s 50 freestyle, earning the win for the second straight weekend. She clocked 23.27, which is a lifetime best for her, resetting her old Polish record of 23.30 by .03 seconds.
After winning the women’s 50 backstroke, MacNeil was back in the water here. She had a big underwater coming off the turn, which powered her to the silver medal in 23.74. MacNeil hadn’t swum this race in SC for a long time, and her prelims time of 23.95 stood as her lifetime best until she eclipsed that here with a 23.74.