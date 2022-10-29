23 Second Interview with 23 Second 50 Free Queen Kasia Wasick

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Finals Heat Sheets

Reported by Sophie Kaufman.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

PODIUM:

Kasia Wasick pulled away in the women’s 50 freestyle, earning the win for the second straight weekend. She clocked 23.27, which is a lifetime best for her, resetting her old Polish record of 23.30 by .03 seconds.

After winning the women’s 50 backstroke, MacNeil was back in the water here. She had a big underwater coming off the turn, which powered her to the silver medal in 23.74. MacNeil hadn’t swum this race in SC for a long time, and her prelims time of 23.95 stood as her lifetime best until she eclipsed that here with a 23.74.