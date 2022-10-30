Daily Swim Coach Workout #808

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

45:00 DLand

10:00 Change & Rinse

700 MIX = 400 Ch + 6 x 50 w/10 RD O = K/D x 25/E = D/S x 25

3x SAME STK x RD

1 x 75 @ 1:20 50 K + 25 D

1 x 75 @ 1:20 25 K + 50 D

1 x 75 @ 1:20 50 D + 25 S

1 x 75 @ 1:20 25 D + 50 S

#Stroke

4x

1 x 100 @ 2:00 Stk 25 D/25 DPS

1 x 200 @ 3:00 50 Fr BC3/50 Stk

1 x 300 @ 4:00 100 Fr EN2 + 100 Stk EN2 + 100 Stk SP

1 x 150 @ 3:00 REC

#Nagy

4x

2 x 175 @ 3:00 Br 50 K + 50 Pull + 75 Build

4 x 75 @ 1:15 Br SWOLF

1 x 50 @ 1:00 REC

#Wolverines

2x

1 x 400 @ 6:00 Smooth & Strong w/Pads, Fins, & Snork

1 x 400 @ 6:00 Alt Bk/Fr w/Pads & Fins

1 x 400 @ 6:00 200 EN1 + 200 EN2 w/Pads, Fins & Snork

1 x 400 @ 6:00 200 EN2 + 200 EN3 w/Pads, Fins, & Snork



300 RIMO K/D/S x 25

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

#Stroke is generally IMers, Flyers, or anyone who needs to work on a specific stroke that night. #Nagy (named after Jozsef Nagy) is breastroke work. #Wolverines (Michigan) is the distance group or anyone who I feel needs more aerobic base work.



Trevor Rill

National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

