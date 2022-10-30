Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #808

October 29th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  4 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

45:00 DLand
10:00 Change & Rinse

700 MIX = 400 Ch + 6 x 50 w/10 RD O = K/D x 25/E = D/S x 25

3x SAME STK x RD
    1 x 75 @ 1:20 50 K + 25 D
    1 x 75 @ 1:20 25 K + 50 D
    1 x 75 @ 1:20 50 D + 25 S
    1 x 75 @ 1:20 25 D + 50 S

#Stroke
    4x
        1 x 100 @ 2:00 Stk 25 D/25 DPS
        1 x 200 @ 3:00 50 Fr BC3/50 Stk
        1 x 300 @ 4:00 100 Fr EN2 + 100 Stk EN2 + 100 Stk SP
        1 x 150 @ 3:00 REC

#Nagy
    4x
        2 x 175 @ 3:00 Br 50 K + 50 Pull + 75 Build
        4 x 75 @ 1:15 Br SWOLF
        1 x 50 @ 1:00 REC

#Wolverines
    2x
        1 x 400 @ 6:00 Smooth & Strong w/Pads, Fins, & Snork
        1 x 400 @ 6:00 Alt Bk/Fr w/Pads & Fins
        1 x 400 @ 6:00 200 EN1 + 200 EN2 w/Pads, Fins & Snork
        1 x 400 @ 6:00 200 EN2 + 200 EN3 w/Pads, Fins, & Snork
    
300 RIMO K/D/S x 25

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

#Stroke is generally IMers, Flyers, or anyone who needs to work on a specific stroke that night. #Nagy (named after Jozsef Nagy) is breastroke work. #Wolverines (Michigan) is the distance group or anyone who I feel needs more aerobic base work.


Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

