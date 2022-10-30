Chad le Clos: Feels “Like I’m back to 2012, 2013, 2014 Chad”

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Prelims Heat Sheet

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 100 FLY – HEATS

World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Coleman Stewart put some opening speed on display, splitting 23.33 on the first 50, then coming home in 26.86 for a 50.19. The time was good for the top seed for tonight’s final, with fellow American Trenton Julian right behind in 50.34.

Chad led Clos was right in the mix again, swimming a 50.60.

Josh Liendo, who is currently training at the University of Florida, swam a 50.96, narrowly making it back for the final tonight by finishing eighth this morning.

Notably, big name flyers Finlay Knox (Canada) and Federico Burdisso (ITA) did not make the final. Knox swam a 51.24, finishing tenth, while Burdisso was 51.56 for 11th.