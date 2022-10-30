(RACE VIDEO): Watch Katie Ledecky’s Twitter-Trending World Record in the 1500 Free

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

American Katie Ledecky broke the World Record in the 1500 free on Saturday evening in Toronto, knocking almost 10 seconds off the old standard in her first-ever entry in the event.

Much has been said about this race already (here), and much more will be said, but Ledecky has reinvigorated the sport after a bit of a slouch following a long, grueling stretch of competition-after-competition led to a late-summer swoon. Ledecky’s swim popped so much that, in spite of not being the Olympics or World Championships or even a National Championship, she popped up on Twitter’s trending topics on Saturday evening:

Below, watch Ledecky’s eye-popping swim, in its entirety, unclipped and without commercial interruption.