(RACE VIDEO): Watch Katie Ledecky’s Twitter-Trending World Record in the 1500 Free

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

American Katie Ledecky broke the World Record in the 1500 free on Saturday evening in Toronto, knocking almost 10 seconds off the old standard in her first-ever entry in the event.

Much has been said about this race already (here), and much more will be said, but Ledecky has reinvigorated the sport after a bit of a slouch following a long, grueling stretch of competition-after-competition led to a late-summer swoon. Ledecky’s swim popped so much that, in spite of not being the Olympics or World Championships or even a National Championship, she popped up on Twitter’s trending topics on Saturday evening:

Image

Below, watch Ledecky’s eye-popping swim, in its entirety, unclipped and without commercial interruption.

 

