Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Rips 4:21.49 400 IM for New World Junior, Canadian Record

Comments: 1

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Summer McIntosh continued her dominant run in Toronto on Saturday, breaking another world junior record with a 4:21.49 in the women’s 400 IM final en route to her second gold medal of the weekend. 

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FASTEST HEAT

  • World Record 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017
  • World Junior Record: 4:23.33, Ye Shiwen (CHN) — 2012
  • World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017

PODIUM:

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:21.49 WJ
  2. Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 4:28.45
  3. Bailey Andison (CAN) – 4:29.36

The 16-year-old Canadian went more than six seconds faster than her previous-best 4:27.87 from the International Swimming League (ISL) last November. McIntosh is now the fourth-fastest performer of all-time. 

Best SCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

  1. Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 4:18.94 – 2017
  2. Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:19.46 – 2015
  3. Julia Smit (USA), 4:21.04 – 2009
  4. Summer McIntosh (CAN), 4:21.49 – 2022
  5. Yui Ohashi (JPN), 4:22.73 – 2018

McIntosh took more than two seconds off Ye Shiwen’s former world junior record of 4:23.33 that had stood untouched since 2012. 

Splits comparison, McIntosh vs. Shiwen

Summer McIntosh, 2022 World Cup Ye Shiwen, 2012 World Champs
50m (fly) 27.98 29.49
100m (fly) 31.73 33.72
150m (back) 33.26 33.89
200m (back) 32.3 33.45
250m (breast) 37.62 37.43
300m (breast) 38.94 37.32
350m (free) 30.73 29.89
400m (free) 28.93 28.14
Total 4:21.49 4:23.33

McIntosh’s lifetime best also represented a new Canadian record, lowering the previous mark of 4:23.68 held by the silver medalist Sydney Pickrem. Bailey Andison claimed third place behind Pickrem as the Canadians swept the women’s 400 IM podium.

McIntosh pulled away from Hali Flickinger during the backstroke leg, where she was actually ahead of world record pace before switching to breaststroke. She finished with a 59.71 butterfly split, 1:05.56 backstroke split, 1:16.56 breaststroke split, and 59.66 freestyle split en route to the victory.

McIntosh placed eighth in the 100 back with a time of 58.84 later in the session. She had tied for the eighth qualifying spot with Mary-Sophie Harvey, but she advanced to the final without a swim-off after Maggie MacNeil scratched this morning

On Friday, McIntosh outdueled Katie Ledecky to secure her first career World Cup gold medal in the 400 free, taking down the world junior record China’s Wang Jianjiahe in the process. McIntosh now holds six world junior records, tied with Claire Curzan for the most among female swimmers.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Buckeyeboy
44 seconds ago

Practice and Pancakes in Sarasota, FL so we can all see what this girl and her teammates do in practice please!!!

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!