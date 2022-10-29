Summer McIntosh Rips 4:21.49 400 IM for New World Junior, Canadian Record

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Summer McIntosh continued her dominant run in Toronto on Saturday, breaking another world junior record with a 4:21.49 in the women’s 400 IM final en route to her second gold medal of the weekend.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FASTEST HEAT

World Record 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017

World Junior Record: 4:23.33, Ye Shiwen (CHN) — 2012

World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017

PODIUM:

The 16-year-old Canadian went more than six seconds faster than her previous-best 4:27.87 from the International Swimming League (ISL) last November. McIntosh is now the fourth-fastest performer of all-time.

Best SCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 4:18.94 – 2017 Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:19.46 – 2015 Julia Smit (USA), 4:21.04 – 2009 Summer McIntosh (CAN), 4:21.49 – 2022 Yui Ohashi (JPN), 4:22.73 – 2018

McIntosh took more than two seconds off Ye Shiwen’s former world junior record of 4:23.33 that had stood untouched since 2012.

Splits comparison, McIntosh vs. Shiwen

Summer McIntosh , 2022 World Cup Ye Shiwen , 2012 World Champs 50m (fly) 27.98 29.49 100m (fly) 31.73 33.72 150m (back) 33.26 33.89 200m (back) 32.3 33.45 250m (breast) 37.62 37.43 300m (breast) 38.94 37.32 350m (free) 30.73 29.89 400m (free) 28.93 28.14 Total 4:21.49 4:23.33

McIntosh’s lifetime best also represented a new Canadian record, lowering the previous mark of 4:23.68 held by the silver medalist Sydney Pickrem. Bailey Andison claimed third place behind Pickrem as the Canadians swept the women’s 400 IM podium.

McIntosh pulled away from Hali Flickinger during the backstroke leg, where she was actually ahead of world record pace before switching to breaststroke. She finished with a 59.71 butterfly split, 1:05.56 backstroke split, 1:16.56 breaststroke split, and 59.66 freestyle split en route to the victory.

McIntosh placed eighth in the 100 back with a time of 58.84 later in the session. She had tied for the eighth qualifying spot with Mary-Sophie Harvey, but she advanced to the final without a swim-off after Maggie MacNeil scratched this morning.

On Friday, McIntosh outdueled Katie Ledecky to secure her first career World Cup gold medal in the 400 free, taking down the world junior record China’s Wang Jianjiahe in the process. McIntosh now holds six world junior records, tied with Claire Curzan for the most among female swimmers.