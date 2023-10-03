Luke Hobson on September: “One of the hardest training blocks I’ve ever been through”

SAM KENDRICKS MEMORIAL ORANGE & WHITE CLASSIC

September 29, 2023

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Final Scores White: 139 Orange: 134

Texas Press Release

Full Results (PDF)

Luke Hobson had a solid outing at the Orange and White meet, winning the 500 free in 4:20.33 while placing 2nd in the 200 free in 1:35.66. Hobson said this past month had been one of the hardest training cycles he’d ever been through. The world champs medalist is looking forward to resting for big meets this spring, from NCAAs to the Olympic Trials.