Luke Hobson on September: “One of the hardest training blocks I’ve ever been through”

Luke Hobson had a solid outing at the Orange and White meet, winning the 500 free in 4:20.33 while placing 2nd in the 200 free in 1:35.66. Hobson said this past month had been one of the hardest training cycles he’d ever been through. The world champs medalist is looking forward to resting for big meets this spring, from NCAAs to the Olympic Trials.

