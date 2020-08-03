Luke Dibley to Join Brother Nick at IUPUI in 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Dibley from Middlebury, Indiana will remain in-state and swim for the Indiana University–Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI) Jaguars beginning in the fall of 2021. He will overlap two years with his older brother Nick Dibley, a rising sophomore on the men’s team.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at IUPUI! Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who helped me through this process! I am looking forward to what is to come! Go Jags!!!”

Dibley will be a senior at Middlebury’s Northridge High School this fall. He swims year-round with Northridge Area Swimming Association and excels at all four strokes. He contributed to Northridge’s 16th-place team finish at the 2020 IHSAA Boys State Championships with a 10th in the 500 free (4:36.79) and stints on two top-16 relays: 4×50 medley (24.54 leadoff backstroke) and 4×50 free (21.68 anchor). His leadoff 50 back and 500 free times were personal bests.

In club, he had a strong showing at last year’s NCSA Summer Championship, improving in the 400m free (4:14.65), 100m back (1:01.35), 200m back (2:09.11), and 400m IM (4:40.28). He finaled in the 200 back (24th) and 400 IM (28th).

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:04.17

200 IM – 1:57.96

500 free – 4:36.79

200 free – 1:46.05

200 back – 1:54.70

100 back – 53.44

50 back – 24.54r

Dibley would already be a contributor at the conference level. His best 400 IM time would have scored in the B final at 2020 Horizon League Championships. It took 1:53.90 in the 200 IM and 1:42.29/4:36.63 in the 200/500 free and 50.85/1:51.30 in the 100/200 back to get second swims at conference.

