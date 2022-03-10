Luka Mijatovic Swims #4 11-12 1000, #6 11-12 1650 All-Time at PC Senior Open

PC Short Course Senior Open

March 5th-7th, 2022

San Ramon, CA

SCY

Full results

The Pleasanton Seahawks hosted the annual Pacific Swimming spring Senior Open this past weekend in San Ramon, California, but it was a Seahawk Age Grouper who stole the show.

12 year old Luka Mijatovic, who just last month swam the 8th fastest 11-12 1000 ever in his first time swimming the event, dropped four seconds from his lifetime best to swim a 9:50.25. That moves him up from 8th to 4th in the all-time 11-12 boys rankings. Mijatovic showed impressive poise during the race, nearly even splitting 4:54.82-4:55.43. That included no split above 30 seconds after the 550 point of the race and closing in a 57.8 over the final 100.

All Time Top 10 11-12 Boys 1000 Free

Matthew Hirschberger: 9:28.50 Nicholas Caldwell: 9:45.23 Mason Turner 9:49.35 Luka Mijatovic: 9:50.25 Owen Ekk: 9:50.82 Brooks Stovall: 9:51.43 Justin Schneider: 9:52.35 Bryan Hughes: 9:53.32 Nick Arakelian: 9:54.71 Leo Goldblatt: 9:55.12

Mijatovic also swam a new lifetime best of 16:30.59 in the mile, dropping 25 seconds from his seed and moving him to 6th all time in the event. Similar to this 1000, Mijatovic demonstrated strong pacing, splitting 4:57, 5:02, 5:03 on his first three 500s before closing in 1:27 over the final 150, including a 26.9 closing 50.

All Time Top 10 11-12 Boys 1650 Free

Nicholas Caldwell: 16:17.80 Mason Turner: 16:21.19 Rafael Rodriguez: 16:26.95 Max Hatcher: 16:28.49 Ivan Puskovitch: 16:30.50 Luka Mijatovic: 16:30.59 Bryan Offutt: 16:31.65 Allen Cai: 16:34.79 Bryan Hughes: 16:37.29 Evan Keogh: 16:38.05

Mijaotivc also swam two other races, posting a lifetime best of 2:00.65 in the 200 back and 2:21.07 in the 200 breast, with the 200 back tying him for 67th all time for 11-12 boys.

Other highlights: