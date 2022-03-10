Luka Mijatovic Swims #4 11-12 1000, #6 11-12 1650 All-Time at PC Senior Open

PC Short Course Senior Open
- March 5th-7th, 2022
- San Ramon, CA
- SCY
- Full results
The Pleasanton Seahawks hosted the annual Pacific Swimming spring Senior Open this past weekend in San Ramon, California, but it was a Seahawk Age Grouper who stole the show.
12 year old Luka Mijatovic, who just last month swam the 8th fastest 11-12 1000 ever in his first time swimming the event, dropped four seconds from his lifetime best to swim a 9:50.25. That moves him up from 8th to 4th in the all-time 11-12 boys rankings. Mijatovic showed impressive poise during the race, nearly even splitting 4:54.82-4:55.43. That included no split above 30 seconds after the 550 point of the race and closing in a 57.8 over the final 100.
All Time Top 10 11-12 Boys 1000 Free
-
- Matthew Hirschberger: 9:28.50
- Nicholas Caldwell: 9:45.23
- Mason Turner 9:49.35
- Luka Mijatovic: 9:50.25
- Owen Ekk: 9:50.82
- Brooks Stovall: 9:51.43
- Justin Schneider: 9:52.35
- Bryan Hughes: 9:53.32
- Nick Arakelian: 9:54.71
- Leo Goldblatt: 9:55.12
Mijatovic also swam a new lifetime best of 16:30.59 in the mile, dropping 25 seconds from his seed and moving him to 6th all time in the event. Similar to this 1000, Mijatovic demonstrated strong pacing, splitting 4:57, 5:02, 5:03 on his first three 500s before closing in 1:27 over the final 150, including a 26.9 closing 50.
All Time Top 10 11-12 Boys 1650 Free
-
- Nicholas Caldwell: 16:17.80
- Mason Turner: 16:21.19
- Rafael Rodriguez: 16:26.95
- Max Hatcher: 16:28.49
- Ivan Puskovitch: 16:30.50
- Luka Mijatovic: 16:30.59
- Bryan Offutt: 16:31.65
- Allen Cai: 16:34.79
- Bryan Hughes: 16:37.29
- Evan Keogh: 16:38.05
Mijaotivc also swam two other races, posting a lifetime best of 2:00.65 in the 200 back and 2:21.07 in the 200 breast, with the 200 back tying him for 67th all time for 11-12 boys.
Other highlights:
- Pleasanton Seahawks 14 year old Alexis Mesina won the 100 breast in 1:04.16, just off of her lifetime best of 1:03.35. Her 1:03.35 from Winter Juniors makes her the 14th fastest 14 year old in the country this year.
- Her senior teammate Sydney Lu, a Harvard commit, won five events on the weekend. She won her signature event, the 100 fly, in 54.59, well off of her lifetime best of 52.78. She also won the 500 free in 5:00.37, 100 free in 52.44, 200 free in 1:53.66 and 1000 free in 10:27.17.
- Pleasanton 13 year old Tim Wu swam a new lifetime best of 1:57.44 in the 200 back, placing him 11th in the country this season for 13 year old boys. He also swam a 51.11 in the 100, just off of his lifetime best of 51.84, which currently ranks 3rd in the country for his age.