2022 Zone A: Virginia’s Creedon Books NCAA Spot With Platform Win

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

  • Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md.
  • Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga.
  • Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc.
  • Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S PLATFORM

Rutgers’ Abigail Knapton picked up her second victory in as many days on women’s platform, rolling to a 20-point win over teammate Savana Trueb.

Knapton and Trueb had already earned NCAA qualification, but the three remaining spots in the event went to divers who booked their ticket to nationals for the first time: Pitt’s Amy Read, Harvard’s Elizabeth Miclau and Navy’s Hannah Montau.

MEN’S PLATFORM

All four NCAA qualifying spots were occupied by divers who had yet to punch their tickets in the men’s platform event, led by Virginia’s Walker Creedon, who will be the Cavs lone male diver at nationals.

He was followed by a trio of Princeton divers, giving the Tigers a total of four for NCAAs: George CallananAnastasios Callanan and Joseph Victor.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

A total of 10 female and 11 male divers earned NCAA qualification at the Zone A Championships, with four apiece earning reimbursement.

Women
Diver Event(s)
Teagan Moravek, Virginia Tech* 1m
Victoria Franz, Buffalo* 1m, 3m
Savana Trueb, Rutgers 1m, 3m, Pl
Abigail Knapton, Rutgers* 1m, 3m, Pl
Jennifer Bell, Virginia 1m, 3m
Elizabeth Kaye, Virginia* 3m, Pl
Charlotte Bowen, Virginia 3m
Amy Read, Pitt 1m, 3m, Pl
Elizabeth Miclau, Harvard 3m, Pl
Hannah Montau, Navy 1m, 3m, Pl

Men
Diver Event(s)
Jonathan Suckow, Columbia* 1m, 3m
Adam Wesson, Harvard* 1m, 3m
Dylan Reed, Pitt 1m, 3m, Pl
Colten Young, Princeton 1m, 3m, Pl
Noah Zawadzki, Virginia Tech* 1m, 3m, Pl
Paul Lenz, WVU 1m, Pl
Cameron Cash, Pitt 1m, 3m, Pl
Walker Creedon, Virginia* Pl
George Callanan, Princeton 1m, Pl
Anastasios Callanan, Princeton Pl
Joseph Victor, Princeton 1m, 3m, Pl

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

