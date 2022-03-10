2022 Zone A: Virginia’s Creedon Books NCAA Spot With Platform Win

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING
- Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
- Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga.
- Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9
- Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
- Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
- Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
WOMEN’S PLATFORM
Rutgers’ Abigail Knapton picked up her second victory in as many days on women’s platform, rolling to a 20-point win over teammate Savana Trueb.
Knapton and Trueb had already earned NCAA qualification, but the three remaining spots in the event went to divers who booked their ticket to nationals for the first time: Pitt’s Amy Read, Harvard’s Elizabeth Miclau and Navy’s Hannah Montau.
MEN’S PLATFORM
All four NCAA qualifying spots were occupied by divers who had yet to punch their tickets in the men’s platform event, led by Virginia’s Walker Creedon, who will be the Cavs lone male diver at nationals.
He was followed by a trio of Princeton divers, giving the Tigers a total of four for NCAAs: George Callanan, Anastasios Callanan and Joseph Victor.
QUALIFIERS LIST
Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.
A total of 10 female and 11 male divers earned NCAA qualification at the Zone A Championships, with four apiece earning reimbursement.
|
Women
|Diver
|Event(s)
|Teagan Moravek, Virginia Tech*
|1m
|Victoria Franz, Buffalo*
|1m, 3m
|Savana Trueb, Rutgers
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Abigail Knapton, Rutgers*
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Jennifer Bell, Virginia
|1m, 3m
|Elizabeth Kaye, Virginia*
|3m, Pl
|Charlotte Bowen, Virginia
|3m
|Amy Read, Pitt
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Elizabeth Miclau, Harvard
|3m, Pl
|Hannah Montau, Navy
|1m, 3m, Pl
|
Men
|Diver
|Event(s)
|Jonathan Suckow, Columbia*
|1m, 3m
|Adam Wesson, Harvard*
|1m, 3m
|Dylan Reed, Pitt
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Colten Young, Princeton
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Noah Zawadzki, Virginia Tech*
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Paul Lenz, WVU
|1m, Pl
|Cameron Cash, Pitt
|1m, 3m, Pl
|Walker Creedon, Virginia*
|Pl
|George Callanan, Princeton
|1m, Pl
|Anastasios Callanan, Princeton
|Pl
|Joseph Victor, Princeton
|1m, 3m, Pl
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.