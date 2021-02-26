Louisville Men Enter Day 3 with Most Entries at ACC Championships (SCRATCHES)

2021 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NC State Wolfpack are rapidly making up ground on Louisville and NC State, each of which came into the meet with significant diving leads over the other main team titles contenders.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

*including all diving points

Virginia Tech – 487 Louisville – 470 NC State – 456 UNC – 372 Florida State – 354 Virginia – 335 Georgia Tech – 307 Pitt – 208 Miami (FL) – 207 Notre Dame/Duke – 203 (tie) Boston College – 98

They made up that ground on day 2 with about the same number of swims as their primary competition from Louisville, NC State, and, more distantly, Virginia.

But on Friday, they’ll be outnumbered in swims, especially by the Louisville Cardinals:

NC State – 16

UVA – 20

VT – 17

Louisville – 22

For the Wolfpack, some of the scratched swimmers from Friday are high seeds: Conall Monahan, who was the pre-scratch 10th seed in the 400 IM, and Hanna Owen, who was the #9 seed in the 100 back, both appear to not be participating in the meet (they won’t have any swims through 3 days of competition.

That means NC State still could have ground to make up in the final day of competition, though with 3 of the top 6 seeds, 4 of the top 8 seeds, and 5 of the top 10 seeds in the mile, they are definitely projected to have a big advantage on Saturday to close the meet.

Day 3 of conference championship meets is usually the day with the biggest decisions to be made. Here are some other choices that were made: