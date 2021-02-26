Louisville Men Enter Day 3 with Most Entries at ACC Championships (SCRATCHES)

2021 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
- Friday Prelims Heat Sheets
The NC State Wolfpack are rapidly making up ground on Louisville and NC State, each of which came into the meet with significant diving leads over the other main team titles contenders.
SCORES THROUGH DAY 2
*including all diving points
- Virginia Tech – 487
- Louisville – 470
- NC State – 456
- UNC – 372
- Florida State – 354
- Virginia – 335
- Georgia Tech – 307
- Pitt – 208
- Miami (FL) – 207
- Notre Dame/Duke – 203
- (tie)
- Boston College – 98
They made up that ground on day 2 with about the same number of swims as their primary competition from Louisville, NC State, and, more distantly, Virginia.
But on Friday, they’ll be outnumbered in swims, especially by the Louisville Cardinals:
- NC State – 16
- UVA – 20
- VT – 17
- Louisville – 22
For the Wolfpack, some of the scratched swimmers from Friday are high seeds: Conall Monahan, who was the pre-scratch 10th seed in the 400 IM, and Hanna Owen, who was the #9 seed in the 100 back, both appear to not be participating in the meet (they won’t have any swims through 3 days of competition.
That means NC State still could have ground to make up in the final day of competition, though with 3 of the top 6 seeds, 4 of the top 8 seeds, and 5 of the top 10 seeds in the mile, they are definitely projected to have a big advantage on Saturday to close the meet.
Day 3 of conference championship meets is usually the day with the biggest decisions to be made. Here are some other choices that were made:
- NC State’s Zachary Brown chose the 200 free (#9 seed pre-scratch) over the 100 fly (#12 seed pre-scratch), though those seeds get a lot closer after other scratches.
- After a 12th-place finish in the 200 IM on Thursday, NC State freshman Lukas Miller also chose the 200 free (#2 seed) over the 100 fly (#14 seed).
- Duke junior Cole Reznick chose the 100 breaststroke (#14 seed) over the 400 IM (#9 seed) after falling from the 5th seed to 10th place in the 200 IM on Thursday.
- Virginia Tech freshman Carles Coll Marti, the runner up in the 200 IM on Thursday, chose the 100 breast (#11 seed) over the 200 free (#10 seed) on Friday.
- Virginia Tech’s Keith Myburgh chose the 400 IM (#8 seed) over the 100 breaststroke (#16 seed). He won the B final of the 400 IM at last year’s ACC Championship meet.
- Virginia Tech’s Philip Manoff dropped the 100 back, where he was the #6 seed, but will still have two swims on the day: he’s the #4 seed in the 200 free and the #7 seed in the 100 fly.