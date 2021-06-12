Louisville Cardinals Promote Juncker and Lindauer to Associate Head Coach

The Louisville Cardinals announced today that assistant coaches Stephanie Juncker and Chris Lindauer have both been promoted to associate head coach.

Neither coach is new to head coach Arthur Albiero‘s staff, with Lindauer having been a Cardinal coach since the 2009-2010 season, after graduating from the school in 2008. Juncker is also a Louisville alum, graduating in 2012 and coaching at Arkansas prior to coming back to Louisville as a coach for the 2014-2015 season. Their coaching careers at Louisville have coincided with the Cardinals’ continued rise as a power at the conference, national, and international levels.

The Louisville men won their first ACC championship in February, the Cardinal men won NCAA titles in the 200 medley and the 200 fly (Nick Albiero), and alumnus Grigory Tarasevich was recently named to Russia’s Olympic team. Meanwhile, a number of current and former Louisville swimmers will be competing in Omaha this week contending for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

While the promotions are a relatively minor move, in the sense that both Lindauer and Juncker have been around for a while, they do come after a couple of other personnel changes this summer for the Cardinals. In May, long-time assistant coach Vlad Polyakov left Louisville to become the associate head coach under new Auburn head coach Ryan Wochomurka. The next month, the Cardinals announced that Florida State assistant Nick Zorn would be coming on board to fill the spot opened up by Polyakov’s departure.

