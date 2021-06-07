Florida State Assistant Nick Zorn Will Join Louisville Coaching Staff

Nick Zorn is expected to make an intra-ACC move from Florida State to the University of Louisville next season, where he will serve as an assistant coach. The school has not officially announced the news, though Zorn has added the position to his public Instagram profile.

A spot on Louisville staff opened up when Vlad Polyakov left to join the new-look staff at Auburn as associate head coach in early May.

Zorn spent the last 3 seasons coaching at Florida State following two years as a volunteer assistant at Alabama.

At Alabama, he worked with the sprint group in 2016-2017 and the breaststroke group in 2017-2018. That included working with Robert Howard, who would eventually become an SEC Champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles as a senior and finish 3rd in the 50 free at NCAAs in 2019 as a senior (after Zorn departed for Florida State).

The Marietta, Georgia native swam collegiate at Division II Delta State, where he was a freestyler. He contributed to 5 NSISC relay titles during his collegiate career, and got his coaching start there with the local Delta Aquatic Club while he was still in school.

At last year’s ACC Championships, the Louisville men won a historic first-ever ACC men’s swimming & diving title for the program, and went on to win the 200 medley relay – also a program first. The Seminole men finished 5th at the ACC Championships. Louisville placed 5th at NCAAs and Florida State placed 23rd.

At the women’s championships, the Louisville women placed 3rd, while Florida State finished 7th. At NCAAs, the Louisville women were 13th, while Florida State, which qualified multiple swimmers, didn’t score.