London Roar’s Adam Peaty Produces Fastest 50 Breast Of His Career

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

British breaststroker Adam Peaty is getting the hang of this short course thing, with the Olympic gold medalist crushing the fastest time of his career to take the 50m breast victory tonight.

Hitting a time of 25.50, London Roar’s Peaty narrowly defeated rival Ilya Shymanovich of Energy Standard, who produced a mark just .05 behind for the runner-up spot. The 200m breaststroke winner already here tonight, Kirill Prigoda also of London Roar, rounded out the top 3 in 35.87.

For Peaty, entering this meet his fastest 50m breast ever in short course was represented by the 25.70 logged at the 2017 European Championships. As such, the new dad sliced a significant .20 off of that outing to reach his new British national record and now be positioned as the 4th fastest swimmer all-time.

Men’s All-Time SCM 50 Breaststroke Performers