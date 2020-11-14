Yui Ohasi Downs Ye Shiwen’s 2012 Asian Record In The 200 IM

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Tokyo Frog King’s Yui Ohashi picked up her fifth 200 IM win of the season as she swam her way to a new Japanese and Asian Record. Ohashi was up against stiff competition, facing IM aces Sydney Pickrem for London and Abbie Wood for New York among others;

Ohashi has lowered her own Japanese record by quite a significant margin, bringing it to a 2:03.93 from her previous 2:05.04. That 2:05.04 came earlier this season when Ohashi won the event at Match 8.

Split Comparison, Japanese National Records

OHASHI, 2020 ISL MATCH 8 OHASHI, 2020 ISL MATCH 10 27.39 27.32 31.29 (58.68) 31.07 (58.39) 36.21 (1:34.89) 35.62 (1:34.01) 30.15 (2:05.04) 29.92 (2:03.93)

Adding to the feat, Ohashi also took down the long standing Asian record in the 200 IM. Ohashi effectively took down Ye Shiwen‘s 8-year-old Asian record which she set at the 2012 Short Course World Championships. Not only is Ohashi now the first Japanese woman under 2:05 and 2:04, but she is also the first Asian women to crack the 2:04 mark;

Split Comparison, Asian Records

SHIWEN 2012 SC WORLD CHAMPS OHASHI, 2020 ISL MATCH 10 27.95 27.32 31.57 (59.52) 31.07 (58.39) 36.63 (1:36.15) 35.62 (1:34.01) 28.49 (2:04.64) 29.92 (2:03.93)

In the race today, both Sydney Pickrem and Abbie Wood were within striking distance of the victory but couldn’t quite get into the wall before the unbeaten Ohashi. Both Pickrem and Wood just over their own respective national records in the event. Pickrem’s 2:04.40 was almost quick enough to beat her 2019 Canadian Record of 2:04.34. Abbie Wood‘s third-place 2:05.27 was just off her 2:04.77 British Record.