Toussaint Takes Down 50 Back World Record With 25.60

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

London Roar’s Kira Toussaint has just become a World Record holder, producing a time of 25.60 in the women’s 50m backstroke. That mark overtook the longstanding previous WR of 25.67 Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros registered at the 2014 World Short Course Championships.

Entering this ISL season #2, semifinal #1, Toussaint’s lifetime best was represented by the 25.75 she put up both at the 2019 European Championships and then matched last month in an ISL match. Her swim here tonight, however, knocked a solid .15 off of that outing to produce the fastest time ever in history.

Toussaint’s outing earned her 10 points outright as the winner, with one swimmer also jackpotted for 1 point added to the Dutch star.

This is the 2nd consecutive year that London Roar has had a World Record-breaking backstroke. Last year it was Australian Minna Atherton who took down the 100m mark but she is not participating this season #2.