Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Toussaint Takes Down 50 Back World Record With 25.60

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

London Roar’s Kira Toussaint has just become a World Record holder, producing a time of 25.60 in the women’s 50m backstroke. That mark overtook the longstanding previous WR of 25.67 Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros registered at the 2014 World Short Course Championships.

Entering this ISL season #2, semifinal #1, Toussaint’s lifetime best was represented by the 25.75 she put up both at the 2019 European Championships and then matched last month in an ISL match. Her swim here tonight, however, knocked a solid .15 off of that outing to produce the fastest time ever in history.

Toussaint’s outing earned her 10 points outright as the winner, with one swimmer also jackpotted for 1 point added to the Dutch star.

This is the 2nd consecutive year that London Roar has had a World Record-breaking backstroke. Last year it was Australian Minna Atherton who took down the 100m mark but she is not participating this season #2.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Virtus
10 minutes ago

That was due

2
0
Reply
swimfan_00
3 seconds ago

amazing

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!