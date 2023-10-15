LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Kaylee McKeown Rattles The 50 Backstroke World Record (27.02)

The 2023-24 season is young, but Australia’s backstroke star Kaylee McKeown has picked up right where she left off after becoming the first person to sweep the backstrokes at a World Championships.

She reset the World Cup record in the 50, 100, and 200 backstroke at the opening leg of the World Cup series in Berlin, Germany. Then, she opened her meet in Athens by blasting a 27.02 in the 50 backstroke–just .04 seconds off Liu Xiang‘s world record from 2018.

Courtesy: SportNMedia (via Twitter)

The swim establishes McKeown as the #2 performer all-time in the event. In addition to being a new World Cup record, it is also a new Oceanic record for the 22-year-old Australian, breaking the mark she swam at 2023 Worlds by six-hundredths.

All-Time Top 10, Women’s 50 Backstroke (LCM)

Liu Xiang, China — 26.98 (2018) Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 27.02 (2023) Zhao Jing, China — 27.06 (2009) Kira Toussaint, Netherlands/Regan Smith, United States — 27.10 (2021/2023) (tie) Fu Yuanhui, China — 27.11 (2015) Katharine Berkoff, United States — 27.12 (2022) Etiene Medeiros, Brazil — 27.14 (2017) Kylie Masse, Canada — 27.18 (2022) Kathleen Dawson, Great Britain — 27.19 (2021)

McKeown will have another chance at the world record at the final stop on the World Cup circuit next weekend in Budapest, Hungary. If she snags it, she will own all three backstroke world records at the same time. She already holds the 100 back (57.45) and 200 back (2:03.14).

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

FOLLOW LIVEBARN

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.