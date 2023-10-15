Adam Peaty: ‘This Is The First Race That I Can Say I Am Getting Back After 2 Years’

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Adam Peaty may not have earned a victory at the second stop of the World Cup series in Athens on Saturday, but his silver medal performance in the 50 breaststroke left the 28-year-old Brit feeling the most encouraged he has been in years.

Peaty reached the wall in a time of 26.89, a few tenths behind China’s Qin Haiyang (26.52) but faster than the 26.98 he produced for bronze at the first World Cup stop last weekend in Berlin. It was his fastest 50 breast time since his Commonwealth Games win last August, when he went 26.76 en route to the gold medal.

“For me, it’s a beautiful drop for me from this morning,” said Peaty, who went 27.30 in prelims. “The crowd is absolutely amazing, thank you Greece. We like to be racing in places where a lot of people have a lot of passion. Thank you for supporting us. This is the first race that I can say, ‘I am getting back after two years.’”

While Peaty compared his progress on the World Cup series to finding the path “halfway through the maze,” he kept the perspective that “tomorrow might be another dead end.” He placed 6th in the 100 breast (59.98) on Friday, slightly slower than his 59.85 from Berlin.

“Finding the path is like a maze: I try something new, and it’s a dead end, try something new and another dead end,” said Peaty, who owns the 50 breast world record at 25.95 from 2019. “Trying something new, we got halfway down the maze. Today was halfway down the maze, but tomorrow might be another dead end. Being a mature athlete, one that has been in this sport for 18 years, it does take maturity.”

“Swimming has been very good for me and swimming has been good to me,” Peaty added. “Sometimes it can be tough for me, but I also take a lot of pleasure in swimming. World Aquatics has done an incredible job in organizing these events in Europe. If we can carry this passion around the world, the sport is in a very good place.”

“I am just trying to race with the best in the world and of course, I am happy when I can win my event,” said Qin, who swam the slowest winning time in the 50 breast across Worlds, WUGs, Asian Games, and the Berlin World Cup. “I knew that they would challenge me, and I’m happy with the race. I just want to keep getting better.”