LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Gretchen Walsh Hits 2nd Fastest Dual Meet 100 FR All-Time

Gretchen Walsh has a well documented history of swimming fast throughout the NCAA season, whether it’s October or February. At the Virginia vs. Florida dual meet, she put her speed on full display. Leading off the Cavaliers’ 4×100 freestyle relay, she dropped a 46.90 for the second fastest dual meet 100 free performance all-time.

Walsh was out in 22.30 to the feet, and split 24.60 on the way home. It was a spectacular October performance from 20-year-old; her lifetime best sits at 45.61 from her win at 2023 NCAAs. As far as we can tell, she is the first woman to break 47 seconds in the 100 freestyle wearing a practice suit.

She led the Virginia relay, which included Alex Walsh (48.87), Aimee Canny (48.74), and Zoe Skirboll (50.22), to the win in 3:14.73. The swim put an exclamation point on the meet, which the Virginia women won 164-136.

Earlier in the meet, G. Walsh won both the 100 backstroke (50.29) and the 100 freestyle (47.19). She also swam backstroke on the opening 200 medley relay, posting a time of 23.50. She now leads the NCAA this season in both events.

With both Kate Douglass and Maggie MacNeil graduated, G. Walsh is the top women’s sprinter in the NCAA. This swim puts her in a great position to take a run at Simone Manuel‘s 45.56 American record this season to claim her third individual SCY American record.

