LIVEBARN Race of the Week: G. Walsh Leads Off 200 Medley Relay With 50 BK American Record

Gretchen Walsh had herself quite a weekend.

In front of a record-breaking 1,223 spectators at the AFC for Virginia’s ‘Superfinals’ dual meet versus Texas, the 20-year-old got the meet started with a bang. Leading off the 200 medley relay for the Cavaliers, Walsh blasted a 22.54 backstroke split. That swim breaks her own American record from the 2023 ACC Championships,

Courtesy: UVa Swimming (via Youtube)

The swim puts her just two-hundredths behind Maggie MacNeil‘s U.S Open record of 22.52 from the 2023 SEC Championships–which is the fastest women’s 50 backstroke in history.

This Cavaliers’ relay is interesting for reasons beyond Walsh’s extraordinary split though. That’s because Walsh teamed up with her teammates Jasmine Nocentini (26.97), Alex Walsh (22.80), and Maxine Parker (22.01) for a final time of 1:34.32, improving the fastest time in the NCAA from their 11:35.89 against Florida.

It is also a hundredth faster than the Walsh sisters, Parker, and Kate Douglass swam at last season’s dual meet with Texas. But why does that matter?

Even though Virginia is still the overwhelming favorites for the national title in March, the Cavaliers still needed to figure out how they were going to fill in the gaps left by Douglass’s departure from college swimming. And actually on the 200 medley relay, they not only have to replace Douglass on freestyle but Lexi Cuomo on fly. No one swimmer is going to replace Douglass, it’s going to be other swimmers–like Nocentini and Parker–stepping up that gets that job done for Virginia.

This 200 medley relay is one such example of those two swimmers doing just that. Walsh was clearly much faster this season, and that difference is what gives this relay the edge over last season’s relay as every other split was slower compared to 2022. However, that doesn’t mean the splits weren’t promising. Nocentini split 26.97 on breaststroke, It’s slower than she split against Florida (26.69), but overall Nocentini put together an excellent two-day meet that showed she’s doing well at Virginia.

A. Walsh threw down a 22.80 fly split. It’s a solid showing for her especially as she adjusts to being the butterflyer on the relay–and was a .45 second improvement from her split at the Virginia vs. Florida meet. Parker brought them home in a 22.01, also improving on her split from the Florida meet.

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

FOLLOW LIVEBARN

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.