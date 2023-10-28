Virginia – Texas Crushes Pool Record with 1,223 Spectators

Another program has joined the 1,000-spectator club this season.

The Virginia Cavaliers and the University of Texas’ dual meet recorded 1,223 spectators at the Virginia Aquatic Fitness Center on Friday afternoon for the first day of two days of racing.

That breaks the old pool record of 856 from the last time these two teams squared off in Charlottesville in 2021, and far exceeds the pool’s official listed capacity of 800.

This meet has been building over the last three years, with two of the top programs in the country making these dual meets a regular occurrence. After 856 in 2021, there were 1,125 at the Jamail Swim Center in Austin.

With a crowd 50% over capacity in Charlottesville, that sets up for a potentially-massive showdown next year in Austin, if the meet comes back for another year, where 1,800 can be seated off deck and an additional 1,100 seated on deck in a pinch.

Virginia also raised their women’s NCAA Championship banner on Friday. That title was their 3rd consecutive NCAA title.

The first of back-to-back dual meets, the Virginia women won 113-75 and the Virginia men won 99-89 in the high-energy format that was centered around head-to-head ‘super final’ racing.

A more traditional dual meet format will be held on Saturday morning, with diving kicking off at 9AM and swimming beginning at 11AM. That meet will feature the 400 yard relays, the 200s of stroke, the 200 IM, and the 100 and 1000 free.

Other programs to break 1,000 spectators for a dual meet this season include South Carolina in their loss to UNC Wilmington, Florida in their split decision with Virginia, and Howard in its loss to Georgetown. Virginia is the first of those 1,000-spectator result this season where the host team won both the men’s and women’s meets.

Were there other 1,000-spectator results this season that we missed? Let us know in the comments.